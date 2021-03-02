Fortnite female Midas skin MariGold leaked with Golden Touch bundle coming soon - Dexerto

After months of waiting, Fortnite fans will finally get to play as the long-rumored female Midas, as the character’s skin is making its debut in Season 5.

The original Midas was a Legendary Outfit that could be unlocked by reaching Level 100 in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. The character is based on the Greek myth of King Midas, who had the ability to turn anything into gold.

Midas has become one of the most popular Fortnite skins of all time, with many players still using it to this day.

Then, a loading screen debuted in Season 5 that appeared to tease a female version of the character which existed in the Fortnite universe.

But after months of waiting, players were left unsure if it would ever arrive. Female Midas was speculated to be the season’s Secret Skin, but that ended up being Predator. It wasn’t even a Fortnite Crew skin.

However, following the latest patch update 15.50 – which is expected to be the last update of Season 5 – it’s been leaked by VastBlast that the female Midas skin, which is actually called MariGold, will be arriving very soon.

Fortnite female Midas skin MariGold leaked

As well as the MariGold skin, there will be a Golden Touch challenge bundle. It includes a dual pickaxe, a bag back bling, and the chance for players to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks by completing themed quests.

Even more exciting, MariGold is reactive and will be able to turn fully gold. As she damages opponents, she will gradually become golden. It’s been reported that any weapon she picks up has the ability to turn gold, too.

Fortnite female Midas skin release date

We don’t know when the female Midas skin MariGold will be added to the Item Shop, but as Season 5 is expected to come to an end on March 15, 2021, it should be released before then

We’ll update this page as soon as a release date is announced. Until then, make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub for the latest news, leaks, and guides.