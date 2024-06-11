LEGO Fortnite 30.10 Patch Notes: Cozy mode, Expert mode, new skins, more

LEGO Fortnite 30.10 Patch Notes: Cozy mode, Expert mode, new skins, moreEpic Games
LEGO Fortnite update 30.10 introduces new modes for players to enjoy, new LEGO styles, and much more when it arrives on June 13. Here’s the full details.
Since its debut, many patches have hit LEGO Fortnite, fleshing out the mode to be a complete experience for fans. Some of the big updates have added vehicles, while others added fishing and Star Wars to the mode.
The latest update is no different since it adds new gameplay difficulties for players to experience the game differently.
There’ll be new enemies, rewards, and bug fixes, including addressing the “low memory” problem many may have faced. Here’s the full breakdown, courtesy of the latest blog post.
LEGO Fortnite update 30.10 patch notes
Get comfy in Cozy mode
Cozy mode is a nice mix of Survival and Sandbox mode. If that sounds like your thing, choose Cozy mode when creating a new world! These are the default settings if you choose Cozy mode. (They can all be changed!)
- Enemies – On
- Enemy Difficulty (new setting!) – Easy
- Storm-Wild Enemies (new setting!) – Off
- Hunger – Off
- Temperature – Off
- Stamina – Off
- Player Elimination – Respawn
- Drop Inventory Upon Elimination – Off
- Friendly Creatures – On
- Friendly Damage – Off
- Villagers – On
- Power System – Off
- Village Animals Removed On Elimination – Off
Survive a wild world in Expert mode
In Expert mode, players will encounter Storm-Wild enemies that deal more damage, have more Health, and are faster than regular enemies. Aside from the Storm-Wild enemies, regular enemies will also be stronger.
Here’s the full list of the modified enemies:
All Storm-Wild enemies
- Storm-Wild Blaster
- Storm-Wild Bone Wolf
- Storm-Wild Brute
- Storm-Wild Frost Brute
- Storm-Wild Frost Roller
- Storm-Wild Frost Scorpion
- Storm-Wild Frost Wolf
- Storm-Wild Hermit Crab
- Storm-Wild Sand Brute
- Storm-Wild Sand Roller
- Storm-Wild Sand Scorpion
- Storm-Wild Sand Spider
- Storm-Wild Sand Wolf
- Storm-Wild Scorpion
- Storm-Wild Scoundrels
- Storm-Wild Spider
- Storm-Wild Stone Roller
- Storm-Wild Wild Wolf
Perma-Limination
We should warn you: losing all your hearts in a world where Expert mode is on will make you permanently eliminated from that world. Got involved in a bad situation? If your inventory has a Totem of Return when you lose all your hearts, you’ll revive in your bed with your backpack. The totem will destroy itself though — a small cost for escaping permanent elimination!
Trophies for your Bravery
Players can earn three trophies, provided they slay certain creatures:
- Grasslands Trophy: Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Brute in the Grasslands, then interacting with a Level 10 Grasslands Village.
- Dry Valley Trophy: Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Sand Brute, then interacting with a Level 10 Dry Valley Village.
- Frostlands Trophy: Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Frost Brute, then interacting with a Level 10 Frostlands Village.
Expert mode default settings
Choose Expert mode when creating a new world! When creating a world, these are the default settings if you select Expert:
- Enemies – On (cannot be changed!)
- Enemy Difficulty (new setting!) – Hard (cannot be changed!)
- Storm-Wild Enemies (new setting!) – On (cannot be changed!)
- Hunger – On (cannot be changed!)
- Temperature – On (cannot be changed!)
- Stamina – On (cannot be changed!)
- Player Elimination – Permanent (cannot be changed!)
- Drop Inventory Upon Elimination – On (cannot be changed!)
- Friendly Creatures – On (cannot be changed… we’re throwing you a bone)
- Friendly Damage – Off (this can be changed if you wanna go the extra mile)
- Villagers – On (cannot be changed… you’ll need these buddies to help you out!)
- Power System – On (cannot be changed… you’ll have to put in the work!)
- Village Animals Removed On Elimination – On (cannot be changed… keep ‘em safe!)
More Battle Royale skins added to LEGO Fortnite
- Agente Colorado
- Airheart
- Amazona Colorada
- Backbone
- Beach Brutus
- Big Chuggus
- Black Panther
- Blitz (Team Fortnite)
- Blizzard Bomber
- Blockade Runner
- Boardwalk Ruby
- Brite Blaster
- Brite Gunner
- Buzzer Beater (Team Fortnite)
- Cameo vs Chic
- Capitana Colorada
- Catastrophe
- Chaos Origins
- El Chapulín Colorado
- Commando
- Crossover Champion (Team Fortnite)
- Dante
- Dark Priestess Naomi
- Deadlock
- Defensor Colorado
- Defensora Colorada
- Doctor Doom
- Drop Dee
- Dusk
- Dynamo Dribbler (Team Fortnite)
- Elite Linesman
- End Zone (Team Fortnite)
- End Zone Expert
- Endless Ned
- Fadeaway (Team Fortnite)
- Fair Play
- Fast Break (Team Fortnite)
- FNCS 3:1 Champion
- Frost Squad
- Gridiron (Team Fortnite)
- Guerrera Colorada
- Guerrero Colorado
- Half-Court Hero (Team Fortnite)
- Hawk Classic
- Heidi
- The Herald
- Heroína Colorada
- Huddle Hero
- Hugo
- Héroe Colorado
- Ice Stalker
- Imani
- Interceptor (Team Fortnite)
- Ione
- Jawbreaker
- Juke (Team Fortnite)
- Lars
- Machinist Mina
- Melody Maverick
- Mina Park
- Moisty Merman
- Moon Knight
- Naomi Osaka
- NBA 75 Baller
- NBA 75 Clutch
- NBA 75 Dunk
- NBA 75 Fit
- NBA 75 Flash
- NBA 75 Flex
- NBA 75 High-Flyer
- NBA 75 Shot-Caller
- NBA 75 Slam
- NBA 75 Swish
- Nezumi
- Nitrojerry
- Offense Overseer
- Offside Officer
- Omega Knight
- Omegarok
- The Origin
- Pathfinder
- Rain Maker (Team Fortnite)
- Raven Team Leader
- Rebound Raider (Team Fortnite)
- Reef Ranger
- Replay Ranger
- Rio Grande
- Rush (Team Fortnite)
- Sayara
- Scoundrel
- Scout
- Shang-Chi
- Snowstrike
- Soldado Colorado
- Sorana
- Sparkle Supreme
- Spider-Gwen
- Spider-Man (Miles Morales)
- Spider-Man (No Way Home)
- Spider-Man 2099
- Spike (Team Fortnite)
- Splash Specialist (Team Fortnite)
- Star-Spangled Ranger
- Steelsight
- Storm
- Strong Guard (Team Fortnite)
- Sun Tan Specialist
- Takara
- Terra
- Thor
- Tigeress
- Time-Out
- Toni
- Tony Stark
- Tracy Trouble
- Triple-Double (Team Fortnite)
- Twistie
- Vix
- Wild Gunner
- Zenith
- Zuri
- Zzaria The Cruel
Improvements and bug fixes
Before v30.10, you may have seen a “high complexity” warning in your world, limiting your ability to build. v30.10 will clarify whether this is because of low memory or too many constructs nearby.
If you get a low memory or too many constructs nearby notification, here’s how you can try continuing normal play:
- Low Memory: Try reducing overall constructs, the number of unique constructs, or items and creatures. Moving away from dense areas or exiting and re-entering the world can help too. (Note: the amount of memory available depends on the platform you’re playing on.)
- Too Many Constructs Nearby: Try spreading out constructs over larger areas. Also try using larger Building Parts rather than many smaller ones to achieve a similar result. Building in a different location or removing constructs you no longer want can also help.
Along with the above solution, here are the rest of the bug fixes players can expect:
- Villagers in the Rebel Village will no longer count towards the world Villager cap.
- The world Villager count in the Village Hub will display the correct number of Villagers.
- Skeletons will be less likely to spawn in Villages.
- Lava Caves on Star Wars Island will have Rubies!
- Animals will do a better job avoiding Campfires.
- Wolves learned how to swim!