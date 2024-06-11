LEGO Fortnite 30.10 Patch Notes: Cozy mode, Expert mode, new skins, more

LEGO Fortnite update 30.10 introduces new modes for players to enjoy, new LEGO styles, and much more when it arrives on June 13. Here’s the full details.

Since its debut, many patches have hit LEGO Fortnite, fleshing out the mode to be a complete experience for fans. Some of the big updates have added vehicles, while others added fishing and Star Wars to the mode.

The latest update is no different since it adds new gameplay difficulties for players to experience the game differently.

There’ll be new enemies, rewards, and bug fixes, including addressing the “low memory” problem many may have faced. Here’s the full breakdown, courtesy of the latest blog post.

Get comfy in Cozy mode

Cozy mode is a nice mix of Survival and Sandbox mode. If that sounds like your thing, choose Cozy mode when creating a new world! These are the default settings if you choose Cozy mode. (They can all be changed!)

Enemies – On

– On Enemy Difficulty (new setting!) – Easy

(new setting!) – Easy Storm-Wild Enemies (new setting!) – Off

(new setting!) – Off Hunger – Off

– Off Temperature – Off

– Off Stamina – Off

– Off Player Elimination – Respawn

– Respawn Drop Inventory Upon Elimination – Off

– Off Friendly Creatures – On

– On Friendly Damage – Off

– Off Villagers – On

– On Power System – Off

– Off Village Animals Removed On Elimination – Off

Survive a wild world in Expert mode

Epic Games

In Expert mode, players will encounter Storm-Wild enemies that deal more damage, have more Health, and are faster than regular enemies. Aside from the Storm-Wild enemies, regular enemies will also be stronger.

Here’s the full list of the modified enemies:

All Storm-Wild enemies

Storm-Wild Blaster

Storm-Wild Bone Wolf

Storm-Wild Brute

Storm-Wild Frost Brute

Storm-Wild Frost Roller

Storm-Wild Frost Scorpion

Storm-Wild Frost Wolf

Storm-Wild Hermit Crab

Storm-Wild Sand Brute

Storm-Wild Sand Roller

Storm-Wild Sand Scorpion

Storm-Wild Sand Spider

Storm-Wild Sand Wolf

Storm-Wild Scorpion

Storm-Wild Scoundrels

Storm-Wild Spider

Storm-Wild Stone Roller

Storm-Wild Wild Wolf

Perma-Limination

We should warn you: losing all your hearts in a world where Expert mode is on will make you permanently eliminated from that world. Got involved in a bad situation? If your inventory has a Totem of Return when you lose all your hearts, you’ll revive in your bed with your backpack. The totem will destroy itself though — a small cost for escaping permanent elimination!

Trophies for your Bravery

Epic Games

Players can earn three trophies, provided they slay certain creatures:

Grasslands Trophy : Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Brute in the Grasslands, then interacting with a Level 10 Grasslands Village.

: Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Brute in the Grasslands, then interacting with a Level 10 Grasslands Village. Dry Valley Trophy : Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Sand Brute, then interacting with a Level 10 Dry Valley Village.

: Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Sand Brute, then interacting with a Level 10 Dry Valley Village. Frostlands Trophy: Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Frost Brute, then interacting with a Level 10 Frostlands Village.

Expert mode default settings

Choose Expert mode when creating a new world! When creating a world, these are the default settings if you select Expert:

Enemies – On (cannot be changed!)

– On (cannot be changed!) Enemy Difficulty (new setting!) – Hard (cannot be changed!)

(new setting!) – Hard (cannot be changed!) Storm-Wild Enemies (new setting!) – On (cannot be changed!)

(new setting!) – On (cannot be changed!) Hunger – On (cannot be changed!)

– On (cannot be changed!) Temperature – On (cannot be changed!)

– On (cannot be changed!) Stamina – On (cannot be changed!)

– On (cannot be changed!) Player Elimination – Permanent (cannot be changed!)

– Permanent (cannot be changed!) Drop Inventory Upon Elimination – On (cannot be changed!)

– On (cannot be changed!) Friendly Creatures – On (cannot be changed… we’re throwing you a bone)

– On (cannot be changed… we’re throwing you a bone) Friendly Damage – Off (this can be changed if you wanna go the extra mile)

– Off (this can be changed if you wanna go the extra mile) Villagers – On (cannot be changed… you’ll need these buddies to help you out!)

– On (cannot be changed… you’ll need these buddies to help you out!) Power System – On (cannot be changed… you’ll have to put in the work!)

– On (cannot be changed… you’ll have to put in the work!) Village Animals Removed On Elimination – On (cannot be changed… keep ‘em safe!)

Epic Games

More Battle Royale skins added to LEGO Fortnite

Agente Colorado

Airheart

Amazona Colorada

Backbone

Beach Brutus

Big Chuggus

Black Panther

Blitz (Team Fortnite)

Blizzard Bomber

Blockade Runner

Boardwalk Ruby

Brite Blaster

Brite Gunner

Buzzer Beater (Team Fortnite)

Cameo vs Chic

Capitana Colorada

Catastrophe

Chaos Origins

El Chapulín Colorado

Commando

Crossover Champion (Team Fortnite)

Dante

Dark Priestess Naomi

Deadlock

Defensor Colorado

Defensora Colorada

Doctor Doom

Drop Dee

Dusk

Dynamo Dribbler (Team Fortnite)

Elite Linesman

End Zone (Team Fortnite)

End Zone Expert

Endless Ned

Fadeaway (Team Fortnite)

Fair Play

Fast Break (Team Fortnite)

FNCS 3:1 Champion

Frost Squad

Gridiron (Team Fortnite)

Guerrera Colorada

Guerrero Colorado

Half-Court Hero (Team Fortnite)

Hawk Classic

Heidi

The Herald

Heroína Colorada

Huddle Hero

Hugo

Héroe Colorado

Ice Stalker

Imani

Interceptor (Team Fortnite)

Ione

Jawbreaker

Juke (Team Fortnite)

Lars

Machinist Mina

Melody Maverick

Mina Park

Moisty Merman

Moon Knight

Naomi Osaka

NBA 75 Baller

NBA 75 Clutch

NBA 75 Dunk

NBA 75 Fit

NBA 75 Flash

NBA 75 Flex

NBA 75 High-Flyer

NBA 75 Shot-Caller

NBA 75 Slam

NBA 75 Swish

Nezumi

Nitrojerry

Offense Overseer

Offside Officer

Omega Knight

Omegarok

The Origin

Pathfinder

Rain Maker (Team Fortnite)

Raven Team Leader

Rebound Raider (Team Fortnite)

Reef Ranger

Replay Ranger

Rio Grande

Rush (Team Fortnite)

Sayara

Scoundrel

Scout

Shang-Chi

Snowstrike

Soldado Colorado

Sorana

Sparkle Supreme

Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Spider-Man (No Way Home)

Spider-Man 2099

Spike (Team Fortnite)

Splash Specialist (Team Fortnite)

Star-Spangled Ranger

Steelsight

Storm

Strong Guard (Team Fortnite)

Sun Tan Specialist

Takara

Terra

Thor

Tigeress

Time-Out

Toni

Tony Stark

Tracy Trouble

Triple-Double (Team Fortnite)

Twistie

Vix

Wild Gunner

Zenith

Zuri

Zzaria The Cruel

Improvements and bug fixes

Before v30.10, you may have seen a “high complexity” warning in your world, limiting your ability to build. v30.10 will clarify whether this is because of low memory or too many constructs nearby.



If you get a low memory or too many constructs nearby notification, here’s how you can try continuing normal play:

Low Memory : Try reducing overall constructs, the number of unique constructs, or items and creatures. Moving away from dense areas or exiting and re-entering the world can help too. (Note: the amount of memory available depends on the platform you’re playing on.)

: Try reducing overall constructs, the number of unique constructs, or items and creatures. Moving away from dense areas or exiting and re-entering the world can help too. (Note: the amount of memory available depends on the platform you’re playing on.) Too Many Constructs Nearby: Try spreading out constructs over larger areas. Also try using larger Building Parts rather than many smaller ones to achieve a similar result. Building in a different location or removing constructs you no longer want can also help.

Along with the above solution, here are the rest of the bug fixes players can expect:

