Fortnite player finds crazy hidden Midas skin interactions with NPCs

One Fortnite player was shocked after discovering the hidden dialogue between Midas and the Battle Royale NPCs.

The new Ascendant Midas skin has some pretty awesome hidden interactions with NPCs across the map as the evil villain cursed with Golden Touch returns to Fortnite.

One player was completely stunned after discovering the interactions when the Midas outfit was equipped and shared screenshots to social media of each unique piece of dialogue.

The Midas outfit, which can be obtained through the item shop along with a Midas back bling and pickaxe, unlocked some pretty hilarious lines from some NPCs, like Meowscles who responded nonchalantly to seeing their boss once again:

“Good to see you, boss. Give me a skritch for old time’s sake?” they said.

Some of the other new dialogue surprised players, like Marigold’s conversation with Midas:

“I can’t believe you named a boat after me,” she said. Some players were especially surprised by this and immediately wanted to know more about the in-depth relationship between the two characters.

“I need them to explain the connection between Midas and Marigold now ffs,” one fan pleaded.

Still, while the return of Midas blew away some fans, others were still studying the new mythics that arrived with Chapter 5 Season 2, leading to the discovery that the Chains of Hades can even drag players from moving vehicles.