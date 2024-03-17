Fortnite confirms Midas is returning and players are losing their minds

Epic Games has confirmed that Midas will be returning, and Fortnite players are extremely hyped to see the antagonist back in the game. Here are all the details.

Midas is a powerful enemy in Fortnite, possibly the most powerful of them all, and has been pulling strings and organizing enemy forces behind the scenes since Chapter 1.

The Fallen King, cursed with Golden Touch, has now been confirmed to make a return by Epic Games themselves, and players are both terrified by what Midas has planned and extremely hyped to see the infamous character back.

Here are the dates and details that we know about Midas’ return so far:

Midas returns to Fortnite on Tuesday, March 19

According to a well-trusted source in the Fortnite community, @ShiinaBR, the Midas update will drop on Tuesday, March 19.

Included in this update will be a bunch of exciting new content for players to get stuck into, like a new “Hades Mythic, Floor is Lava, and new Midas cosmetics.

Players were pleasantly shocked by the news: “OMG YES!!!! WE WON. These are things I love to see,” said one player. “THE GOAT OF FORTNITE RETURNS!!,” exclaimed another player, referencing the infamous Fortnite character Midas.

Stay tuned for when the update drops as Dexerto will release all the details details you need on how you can obtain all the awesome new Midas cosmetics.