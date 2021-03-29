Fortnite Spring Breakout event: Start date, new skins, free rewards - Dexerto

Epic Games has revealed a brand-new Easter-themed event for Fortnite and it includes some creepy skins for players to get their hands on in the Item Shop, as well as a free pickaxe, and the return of the egg launcher weapon.

If you’ve been hoping that Fortnite would be getting a Spring event in the near future then Epic has listened to your hopes and delivered.

Not only will the upcoming event, titled Spring Breakout, feature some new free and paid cosmetic items but it will also see the return of the Egg Launcher weapon, which will come with some interesting changes. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Fortnite Spring Breakout dates

Flowers are blooming, the sun is out and robotic ducks and pastel-suited bunnies are on the Island… wait what? Spring is here and #SpringBreakout is coming! There are new Items, a Duos Cup, Papercraft and even an in-game reward to earn. All info: https://t.co/Dn3pScSyZh pic.twitter.com/n3e78onG6c — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2021

Players who are looking to hop in to the Spring Breakout event will be able to do so on March 30, 2021. This is more than likely the date for Fortnite’s 16.10 update, meaning players will almost certainly have to update the game to that version before they hop in.

Epic Games has not announced when the Fortnite Spring Breakout event will end but it will more than likely be sometime in early April 2021, so players should hop in as soon as they can to get their hands on all the items they want.

Fortnite Spring Breakout skins

The Spring Breakout event will also feature a ton of skins for players to get their hands on, some brand-new and some returning from previous seasons.

There appears to be three new skins coming to the game during the event. The names for two of them are currently unknown but we do know that the robot duck-like one is named Webster.

Players will also have a chance to get their hands on the old Bunny Brawler, Rabbit Raider, and Quackling outfits during the event. All of the aforementioned skins, new and old, will be available in Item Shop.

How to get Webster skin early and free

If you want to get your hands on the aforementioned Webster skin early, you can do so by participating in the upcoming Spring Breakout Cup. Like most other tournaments in Fortnite right now, players who perform well will be given the new skin for free and early before anyone else can get it from the Item Shop.

The tournament itself will be Duos and will go live on Friday, April 2, 2021.

How to get free Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe

While all of the skins featured in the event will be paid, premium outfits, Epic is giving away a new pickaxe to all fans based on the aforementioned Webster skin.

Called the Tactical Quaxes pickaxe, players will be able to get this item by completing some new in-game challenges which will go live when the event gets activated. Unfortunately, the actual challenges that we’ll have to complete is not yet known.

Fortnite Egg Launcher return

The easter-themed Egg Launcher will also be making a return during the event. The one unknown is how players will be able to find it. While in the past it’s spawned as ground loot or found in chests, it’s possible that it might only be found via an NPC on the map, although that’s pure speculation.

Epic did also say that a new “forgeable egg” will be found on the map during the event and that if you consume it, it’ll “bring a hop to your step.” What this exactly means is unclear, however, given the wording used, it may give fans an effect similar to that of the hop rocks from past seasons. Only time will tell.

Of course, once new information gets released about the Spring Breakout event, including the challenges for the free pickaxe, we’ll be sure to update this article. Be sure to keep it locked here and Dexerto for everything Fortnite.