Fortnite surprise update: Full patch notes revealed for Xbox, PS5 & PC - Dexerto

A surprise Fortnite patch was issued by Epic Games on March 19, and we’ve got all the details you need to know about the update.

Season 6 of Fortnite launched to plenty of fanfare on March 15, 2021, bringing a whole host of features to the popular battle royale including new locations, the ability to craft weapons, and tameable wild animals.

But now, just a few days later, Epic Games have issued another update for players on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles. It’s a maintenance patch, meaning Epic are ironing out bugs from the last major Season 6 update.

Fortnite Season 6 March 19 patch update

The surprise maintenance patch was shipped by Epic on Friday, March 19, 2021. Players will be instructed to download the update when they first open the game, or when they finish their current match.

Advertisement

The official patch notes issued by Epic Games are as follows:

Missing textures in some galleries in Creative mode.

Unable to drop specific stacks of materials or ammo in Creative mode.

It’s also noted that any props with missing textures that have already been placed in Fortnite Creative islands will need to be replaced following the update.

The size of the update is around the 1.5GB mark which seems quite big, so it’s unclear if there are any other bug fixes or updates included in this maintenance patch. We’ll update this page as soon as we find out.

Read More: The Rock teases Fortnite Season 6 crossover

Epic have confirmed that the new Fortnite maintenance patch is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles, and will be made available for Android users at a later date.

Advertisement

This patch addresses: ✅Missing textures in some galleries in Creative mode.

✅Unable to drop specific stacks of materials or ammo in Creative mode. Please note that you will need to replace props with missing textures already placed in Creative islands. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 19, 2021

While community response to the Season 6 update has been overwhelmingly positive, there are currently a number of bugs in the game, and many of these are already scheduled to be fixed by Epic Games.

As highlighted by the official Fortnite Trello board, the biggest issues currently being investigated include Season 5 legacies being missing, duplicate XP notifications showing up with Legendary quests, and decreased visibility when players are inside the Storm.

Read More: Best landing spots in Fortnite Season 6

Another bug that players want to be fixed is one that’s affecting the Terminator skin T-800. When wearing the outfit in the game, it’s missing an arm and a leg, which is especially frustrating when players have spent real money on it.

Advertisement

The real question is: Did you fix this? pic.twitter.com/VEuiSZv3k0 — Antre (@_antre__) March 19, 2021

Fortunately, this T-800 glitch is also showing up on Epic’s Trello board, meaning they’ll definitely be sending out a fix for it soon.

It’s likely that all of the bugs highlighted above will be fixed in a mid-season patch in the near future, but for now, they remain marked as ‘Investigating’ by Epic Games with no estimated date in sight.