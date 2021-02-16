Logo
Fortnite update 15.40: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 16/Feb/2021 2:17 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 2:30

by Isaac McIntyre
Fortnite characters battle in Air Royale LTM over update 15.40 patch notes.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has now confirmed the next Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.40, is all set to arrive this week. Here’s all the juicy details, including patch notes, for the update already being dubbed “the most amazing thing ever.”

This patch has had an air of excitement around it since late last week, when Japanese content creator Urara leaked it would be “messy” and “the most amazing thing ever.” The YouTuber, who boasts over a million followers, also tipped Feb. 16 as its upcoming release date — turns out, he was right on the money.

It looks like we’ll be seeing a rush of new content in 15.40 too.

Epic has teased an “unvaulted favorite” set to return alongside new Exotics, two new LTMs — including a popular returning Fortnite mode — and more. There’s also a bundle of bug fixes included in the update, as per usual.

Here’s everything we know about update 15.40, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime, and the February 16 patch notes.

Popular Fortnite game mode "Floor is Lava" is returning in the 15.40 update.
When is the Fortnite v15.40 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.40 update for Tuesday, February 16. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).

The upcoming Fortnite update may be a little bigger than usual, as Epic “removes unreleased assets and props being used in some Creative islands.” Once this clear-out is complete, the game file size should be reduced.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.40 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Fortnite patch 15.40 early notes

New LTMs: Air Royale, Floor is Lava

Fortnite’s latest patch is set to bring back two of the most popular LTMs, “Floor is Lava” and “Air Royale.”

Floor is Lava was a huge hit when it was added a couple of years ago. The rules are simple. Lava gradually rises from the lowest parts of the map and players need to scurry around to secure themselves onto the high ground.

Air Royale was another popular mode that allows players to live their dream as a Top Gun pilot. It revolves around players fighting in planes, and if they come in contact with the ground, they’ll die instantly.

Become an ace pilot again in Fortnite's returning "Air Royale" playlist.
Fortnite brings back “unvaulted favorite”

Epic has also teased the return of an “unvaulted favorite” set to return in patch v15.40. The Fortnite developers have yet to confirm what this weapon may be, but did suggest it would be a “blast” once it’s finally unleashed.

Considering the “blast” tease, the unvaulted gun could be the Proximity Grenade Launcher (last seen in v10.20) or even the Quad Launcher, which was bundled into the vault way back in v7.20 for being “really overpowered.”

If it’s a throwable or collectable, rather than a weapon, we may see the infamous Proximity Mines resurface in v15.40. Other options also include Remote Explosives, Air Strikes, Dynamite, and more.

Alongside the unvaulted “favorite,” Epic is also adding “more Exotics in stock for allies (and enemies)” to collect throughout the game.

These patch notes are being updated…

Epic has teased Fortnite players will "blast back" with new unvaulted fave.
Fortnite 15.40 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite dev team will also ship a few bug fixes, as documented on the official Trello board. This patch only has a few solved issues, including for the battle royale, Save the World, and Creative mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.40:

General

  • Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match.
  • Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP).
  • Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Creative Mode

  • Phone Booths do not respect island settings when players change Outfits.

Save the World

  • Mythic Lead Survivor portraits appear only as silhouettes.
  • Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.

So, there you have it; all the patch notes & planned changes for Fortnite’s fourth Season 5 update. Once the official v15.40 details are released and added to the battle royale, we’ll be the first to let you know.

Fortnite Floor is Lava LTM returning with update 15.40

Published: 15/Feb/2021 23:28

by Tanner Pierce
After being teased by Epic Games a few weeks back, it’s now been confirmed that the fan-favorite Floor is Lava LTM will be returning to Fortnite with the upcoming 15.40 patch, which is set to go live very soon.

One of the most requested LTMs in Fortnite is Floor is Lava. The mode was added to the game for the first time a couple years back and then suspiciously disappeared.

While it’s certainly not unusual for these modes to go away and come back, hence the name “limited-time modes”, Floor is Lava hasn’t really made a reappearance aside from a brief stint as a part of the Grefg tournament in January 2021. Now, it seems like that’ll finally be changing.

Epic Games (via YouTube: SSundee)
Floor is Lava is finally making a return after briefly reappearing during the Grefg tournament.

Fortnite update 15.40 is set to go live in the early hours of February 15, 2021 and Epic has confirmed that the Floor is Lava LTM is set to make a return when the update goes live, alongside the also highly requested (though not nearly as much) vehicle-based game mode Air Royale.

Unfortunately, fine details about the mode’s inclusion are scarce. The biggest question is how long it’ll remain in-game. Generally, LTMs can last anywhere from a few days to a week, but with this we have no idea.

In Floor is Lava, players have to, as implied by the name, avoid the lava that scattered across the ground. The lava starts to rise from the ground a few minutes into the match and continues to rise throughout the whole match. All the normal rules for building and weapons apply in the mode.

While the news of Floor is Lava returning is certainly welcome for fans of who have been clamoring for it, its return shouldn’t be all too surprising. After the mode made an incredibly small two day appearance during the Grefg tournament, an Epic employee hinted on Reddit that the mode would be coming soon.

That being said, given the fact that it’s one of the most popular LTMs, it’s return in Fortnite is surely something to celebrate and even though we don’t know how long it’ll last in-game, hopefully it’ll satisfy fans for a while.