Epic Games has now confirmed the next Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.40, is all set to arrive this week. Here’s all the juicy details, including patch notes, for the update already being dubbed “the most amazing thing ever.”

This patch has had an air of excitement around it since late last week, when Japanese content creator Urara leaked it would be “messy” and “the most amazing thing ever.” The YouTuber, who boasts over a million followers, also tipped Feb. 16 as its upcoming release date — turns out, he was right on the money.

It looks like we’ll be seeing a rush of new content in 15.40 too.

Epic has teased an “unvaulted favorite” set to return alongside new Exotics, two new LTMs — including a popular returning Fortnite mode — and more. There’s also a bundle of bug fixes included in the update, as per usual.

Here’s everything we know about update 15.40, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime, and the February 16 patch notes.

When is the Fortnite v15.40 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.40 update for Tuesday, February 16. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).

The upcoming Fortnite update may be a little bigger than usual, as Epic “removes unreleased assets and props being used in some Creative islands.” Once this clear-out is complete, the game file size should be reduced.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.40 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Knock knock. 🚪 The v15.40 update is scheduled to release on February 16. Downtime for the update will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/W54TynVlZQ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2021

Fortnite patch 15.40 early notes

New LTMs: Air Royale, Floor is Lava

Fortnite’s latest patch is set to bring back two of the most popular LTMs, “Floor is Lava” and “Air Royale.”

Floor is Lava was a huge hit when it was added a couple of years ago. The rules are simple. Lava gradually rises from the lowest parts of the map and players need to scurry around to secure themselves onto the high ground.

Air Royale was another popular mode that allows players to live their dream as a Top Gun pilot. It revolves around players fighting in planes, and if they come in contact with the ground, they’ll die instantly.

Fortnite brings back “unvaulted favorite”

Epic has also teased the return of an “unvaulted favorite” set to return in patch v15.40. The Fortnite developers have yet to confirm what this weapon may be, but did suggest it would be a “blast” once it’s finally unleashed.

Considering the “blast” tease, the unvaulted gun could be the Proximity Grenade Launcher (last seen in v10.20) or even the Quad Launcher, which was bundled into the vault way back in v7.20 for being “really overpowered.”

If it’s a throwable or collectable, rather than a weapon, we may see the infamous Proximity Mines resurface in v15.40. Other options also include Remote Explosives, Air Strikes, Dynamite, and more.

Alongside the unvaulted “favorite,” Epic is also adding “more Exotics in stock for allies (and enemies)” to collect throughout the game.

These patch notes are being updated…

Fortnite 15.40 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite dev team will also ship a few bug fixes, as documented on the official Trello board. This patch only has a few solved issues, including for the battle royale, Save the World, and Creative mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.40:

General

Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match.

Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP).

Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Creative Mode

Phone Booths do not respect island settings when players change Outfits.

Save the World

Mythic Lead Survivor portraits appear only as silhouettes.

Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.

So, there you have it; all the patch notes & planned changes for Fortnite’s fourth Season 5 update. Once the official v15.40 details are released and added to the battle royale, we’ll be the first to let you know.