Fortnite quiz: 10 questions to test your Season 5 knowledge

Published: 12/Feb/2021 12:56

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games’ hit battle royale, Fortnite, remains one of the most popular games in the world, with millions regularly visiting The Island. Season 5 has certainly been a memorable experience for fans, but how well do you know the game since its last major update?

After an epic Marvel-themed season that redefined what a crossover between massive pop culture franchises and the world of gaming can look like, Season 5 had big boots to fill when it dropped – but it managed to meet our expectations and then some.

Kicking off with an appearance from Star Wars characters The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, the season continued its ‘bounty hunter’ theme with God of War’s Kratos and Halo’s Master Chief, and surprised everyone with The Walking Dead characters.

It’s not just skins that got people talking, as The Island also got an overhaul with new Points of Interest like Salty Towers and the jungle-themed Stealthy Stronghold, which turned out to be a landing spot for iconic movie villain The Predator.

As players slowly begin to turn their attention to Season 6 of Forntite, which is expected to debut in March, we’re here to test your knowledge about everything Season 5, from weapons to landmarks and beyond.

Take our Fortnite Season 5 quiz!

Fans are expecting Season 5 of Fortnite to come to an end on March 15, 2021, as that’s when the current Battle Pass is slated to expire. Epic sometimes extends these dates, though, if there are more updates to work on.

While we don’t know much about Season 6, players have been speculating about what it will entail, including a potential ‘darkness’ theme and the appearance of a long-running mystery object that could spell trouble for The Island.

YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Ali-A has a pretty convincing theory that Kevin the Cube will make a return for Season 6. The Cube is a mysterious object that first appeared in Fortnite in 2018 and caused mayhem as it destroyed parts of the map.

We’ll keep you updated on any new announcements, rumors, and leaks over on our dedicated Fortnite hub.

How to get Tron Fortnite skins in Season 5

Published: 12/Feb/2021 3:23

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Season 5

Another major crossover has made its way to Fortnite Season 5 as Epic Games just introduced a new Tron Legacy set. Here’s how you can acquire the ‘End of the Line’ collection.

Fortnite continues to break boundaries with the biggest collaborations in the gaming industry. From DC’s most popular heroes to AMC’s The Walking Dead protagonists, we’ve seen a ton of new additions in Season 5.

With no signs of slowing down anytime soon, the marquee crossovers have continued once again. This week, it’s Disney’s Tron franchise that’s taking over Epic’s hugely popular battle royale.

From custom Light Suits to a Light Cycle Glider and plenty more, here’s how you can get your hands on the brand new cosmetics.

How to get Tron skins in Fortnite

Become an unstoppable program in Fortnite with the new Tron bundle.

While some cosmetics have to be unlocked through in-game tasks, the new Tron bundle couldn’t be easier to grab. Each and every item in the new ‘End of the Line’ set is available in the Item Shop.

These unique cosmetics bring the unmistakable look of Tron right into Fortnite. Characters can run around the map embodying the visuals of their favorite programs from the franchise.

The sleek black and neon blue designs are pulled directly from 2010’s Tron Legacy, opposed to the costumes from the 1982 original.

Epic confirmed in a blog post these items will be available from Thursday February 11 onwards. Not only will you be able to pick up the skins, but additional items will also be in the store.

The Tron cosmetics set will consist of the following items:

  • Cypher Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Firewall Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Datapath Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Packet Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Bitstream Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Commandline Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Upload Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Io Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Bandwidth Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Light Cycle Glider: 800 V-Bucks
  • Identity Disk Pickaxe: bundled with Outfits
  • Identity Disk Back Bling: bundled with Outfits

Epic is yet to confirm when these items will be disappearing from the store, so be sure to grab everything before it’s gone. 

Fortnite’s Item Shop is always rotating, so it’s entirely likely they’ll appear every once in a while. In the meantime, expect to see plenty of Light Cycles on your next drop in Season 5.