Ninja disputes claims he quit Fortnite after Twitch stream sniping outrage

Published: 13/Feb/2021 0:24

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is disputing claims he would quit playing Fortnite after media outlets reported he would be doing just that.

Prior to Fortnite, Ninja was a renowned gamer who went pro in Halo 3 back in 2009. However, his popularity exploded with the release of Epic Games’ battle royale, where he quickly became one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

As such, Ninja’s success is often tied directly to Fortnite, with the two being somewhat synonymous with each other.

However, on February 12, Blevins took to Twitter to debunk a report claiming that he was quitting the game that made him famous.

According to Ninja, the report was “completely false,” adding that he “loves Fortnite” and will “always play it to some capacity.”

While Blevins disputes the claim and seems willing to return to Fortnite, he did state in a February broadcast that he would not be playing the game again.

As Dexerto previously reported, after dealing with constant stream snipers ruining his games, he flew into a fit of rage, vowing not to play the game henceforth.

“You’re not proving anything by going into a f***ing game and running to someone, and when you know, they’re in a fight with somebody and f***ing killing them,” he said after being eliminated in his match.

“This game is so f***ing stupid, bro,” Blevins sighed. “Like, the community, these little kids, it’s just so dumb. It really is. It’s not fun. It’s just not. And the thing is, these f**ing clout-chasing losers, they have no idea. All they’re doing is just harming the game because I’m not gonna f***ing play it. I’m not gonna stream it.”

It seems now that Ninja misspoke in his moment of frustration having dealt with the stream snipers plaguing his games. It remains to be seen when he will return to Fortnite, but it’s good to know that he hasn’t given up fully on the battle royale.

Hopefully, we end up seeing Ninja step back into the fray sooner rather than later.

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio face backlash after Beyoncé gifts them Ivy Park PR package

Published: 12/Feb/2021 23:43

by Dexerto
Critics are once again outraged over TikTokers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio after Beyoncé unexpectedly gifted the two social media stars with Ivy Park PR packages.

Charli and Dixie might be two of TikTok’s most popular content creators, but they certainly aren’t the rest of the internet’s cup of tea. It seems the duo are almost constantly surrounded by some sort of outrage, with the latest backlash coming after fans accused Charli of trying to copy her sister’s music career for merely saying one line in Dixie’s upcoming song.

Now, social media users are even more outraged at the pair after they revealed that none other than Beyoncé herself had gifted them a PR package from her own luxury athleisure line, Ivy Park.

Obviously excited about this turn of events, Dixie posted about the package on her Instagram story — and was immediately met with outrage from netizens who seemed to feel that the two internet stars are not worthy of such a gift.

Dixie excitedly took to Instagram to show off the Ivy Park package she’d received — but the internet wasn’t happy about it.

“Beyoncé really sent Dixie D’Amelio Ivy Park when all her fans have to ask to use their parents credit card,” one fan tweeted. “What is this mess?”

“I’m going to assume this was the PR team’s doing without Beyoncé’s approval,” another said. “I refuse to believe she sent Charley Horse and Dixie Stampede D’Amelio some Ivy Park. I REFUSE to believe that.”

“I was having such a good morning ‘til I found out Beyoncé sent Dixie D’Amelio the new Ivy Park,” yet another interjected.

Still others noted the irony of white creators like Charli and Dixie receiving clothes from such an esteemed brand owned by a Black creator during Black History Month, no less.

Thus far, Charli and Dixie have yet to respond to the outrage surrounding their Ivy Park scandal, but it’s worth nothing that the TikTokers have quite a few fans on their side, who have also noticed that they were likely put on a lengthy PR list by Beyoncé’s team — not the musician, herself.

For now, there’s no way to know for sure as the D’Amelio sisters undergo yet another grueling moment of public scrutiny.