Ninja disputes claims he quit Fortnite after Twitch stream sniping outrage

Twitch superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is disputing claims he would quit playing Fortnite after media outlets reported he would be doing just that.

Prior to Fortnite, Ninja was a renowned gamer who went pro in Halo 3 back in 2009. However, his popularity exploded with the release of Epic Games’ battle royale, where he quickly became one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

As such, Ninja’s success is often tied directly to Fortnite, with the two being somewhat synonymous with each other.

However, on February 12, Blevins took to Twitter to debunk a report claiming that he was quitting the game that made him famous.

This is completely false. Love Fortnite and will always play it to some capacity. https://t.co/DxNV0YTs5u — Ninja (@Ninja) February 12, 2021

According to Ninja, the report was “completely false,” adding that he “loves Fortnite” and will “always play it to some capacity.”

While Blevins disputes the claim and seems willing to return to Fortnite, he did state in a February broadcast that he would not be playing the game again.

As Dexerto previously reported, after dealing with constant stream snipers ruining his games, he flew into a fit of rage, vowing not to play the game henceforth.

“You’re not proving anything by going into a f***ing game and running to someone, and when you know, they’re in a fight with somebody and f***ing killing them,” he said after being eliminated in his match.

“This game is so f***ing stupid, bro,” Blevins sighed. “Like, the community, these little kids, it’s just so dumb. It really is. It’s not fun. It’s just not. And the thing is, these f**ing clout-chasing losers, they have no idea. All they’re doing is just harming the game because I’m not gonna f***ing play it. I’m not gonna stream it.”

It seems now that Ninja misspoke in his moment of frustration having dealt with the stream snipers plaguing his games. It remains to be seen when he will return to Fortnite, but it’s good to know that he hasn’t given up fully on the battle royale.

Hopefully, we end up seeing Ninja step back into the fray sooner rather than later.