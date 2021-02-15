Fortnite star Clix banned on Twitch for third time, sparking “perma-ban” concerns

NRG’s Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has been banned on Twitch for a third time, just hours after a successful day of competition in the 2021 Fortnite Champion Series, with the Fortnite star reporting this time is a “perma-ban” to boot.

Clix has been hit with his third strike on Twitch, having been removed from the streaming platform once again on February 15.

The Fortnite superstar is one of the biggest names in the scene, often streaming to tens of thousands of viewers.

The popular personality recently eclipsed 3.5 million followers on Twitch.

His first ban came in November 2019 after streaming with ‘Zayn’, a player permanently banned from Twitch. The second strike came more recently on Nov. 2020, as Clix was among a number of big streamers hit in a major DMCA banwave.

This latest ban comes as a result of accidentally broadcasting explicit content.

“Bro, what the f***, I’m banned on Twitch,” he said in immediate response to the news. Due to it being his third strike on the platform, it appears this ban could be permanent.

“Perma ban… on everything I love,” Clix added with a screenshot revealing the suspension is indefinite.

“Your suspension will not be automatically lifted,” a message from Twitch explained. “Access to our services may only be restored upon successful appeal.

Having signed exclusively with the platform back in October, this ban comes just four months into his deal wth Twitch. As part of NRG, it seems as though the organization is already looking into an appeal.

Read More: Ninja disputes claims he quit Fortnite

“We on it,” NRG CEO Any Miller tweeted just moments after the ban.

We on it! — Andy Miller (@amiller) February 15, 2021

Having just finished first in Week 1 of the 2021 FNCS tournament, this sudden ban seemingly came out of nowhere.

“Amazing stream today,” Clix tweeted three hours prior to the ban.

“Peaked at 108k viewers f***ing nuts. Love you guys, played insane today. Appreciate any new followers/subs today.”

amazing stream today peaked at 108k viewers fucking nuts, I got the vod back & downloaded! Video will be up on how we won tomorrow afternoon. Love you guys, played insane today. Appreciate any new followers / subs today ❤️💪 — Clix (@ClixHimself) February 15, 2021

There’s currently no telling if or when Clix will have his access restored on Twitch. While NRG appears to be appealing the ban, the process could take quite some time, especially given it’s the third strike against his channel.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as further information comes to light.