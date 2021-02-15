Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite Floor is Lava LTM returning with update 15.40

Published: 15/Feb/2021 23:28

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

After being teased by Epic Games a few weeks back, it’s now been confirmed that the fan-favorite Floor is Lava LTM will be returning to Fortnite with the upcoming 15.40 patch, which is set to go live very soon.

One of the most requested LTMs in Fortnite is Floor is Lava. The mode was added to the game for the first time a couple years back and then suspiciously disappeared.

While it’s certainly not unusual for these modes to go away and come back, hence the name “limited-time modes”, Floor is Lava hasn’t really made a reappearance aside from a brief stint as a part of the Grefg tournament in January 2021. Now, it seems like that’ll finally be changing.

Epic Games (via YouTube: SSundee)
Floor is Lava is finally making a return after briefly reappearing during the Grefg tournament.

Fortnite update 15.40 is set to go live in the early hours of February 15, 2021 and Epic has confirmed that the Floor is Lava LTM is set to make a return when the update goes live, alongside the also highly requested (though not nearly as much) vehicle-based game mode Air Royale.

Unfortunately, fine details about the mode’s inclusion are scarce. The biggest question is how long it’ll remain in-game. Generally, LTMs can last anywhere from a few days to a week, but with this we have no idea.

In Floor is Lava, players have to, as implied by the name, avoid the lava that scattered across the ground. The lava starts to rise from the ground a few minutes into the match and continues to rise throughout the whole match. All the normal rules for building and weapons apply in the mode.

While the news of Floor is Lava returning is certainly welcome for fans of who have been clamoring for it, its return shouldn’t be all too surprising. After the mode made an incredibly small two day appearance during the Grefg tournament, an Epic employee hinted on Reddit that the mode would be coming soon.

That being said, given the fact that it’s one of the most popular LTMs, it’s return in Fortnite is surely something to celebrate and even though we don’t know how long it’ll last in-game, hopefully it’ll satisfy fans for a while.

Fortnite

Fortnite star Clix banned on Twitch for third time, sparking “perma-ban” concerns

Published: 15/Feb/2021 5:24 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 6:52

by Brad Norton
Clix Instagram photo
Instagram: clix

Share

Clix Twitch

NRG’s Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has been banned on Twitch for a third time, just hours after a successful day of competition in the 2021 Fortnite Champion Series, with the Fortnite star reporting this time is a “perma-ban” to boot.

Clix has been hit with his third strike on Twitch, having been removed from the streaming platform once again on February 15.

The Fortnite superstar is one of the biggest names in the scene, often streaming to tens of thousands of viewers.

The popular personality recently eclipsed 3.5 million followers on Twitch.

His first ban came in November 2019 after streaming with ‘Zayn’, a player permanently banned from Twitch. The second strike came more recently on Nov. 2020, as Clix was among a number of big streamers hit in a major DMCA banwave.

This latest ban comes as a result of accidentally broadcasting explicit content.

“Bro, what the f***, I’m banned on Twitch,” he said in immediate response to the news. Due to it being his third strike on the platform, it appears this ban could be permanent.

“Perma ban… on everything I love,” Clix added with a screenshot revealing the suspension is indefinite.

“Your suspension will not be automatically lifted,” a message from Twitch explained. “Access to our services may only be restored upon successful appeal.

Having signed exclusively with the platform back in October, this ban comes just four months into his deal wth Twitch. As part of NRG, it seems as though the organization is already looking into an appeal.

“We on it,” NRG CEO Any Miller tweeted just moments after the ban.

Having just finished first in Week 1 of the 2021 FNCS tournament, this sudden ban seemingly came out of nowhere.

“Amazing stream today,” Clix tweeted three hours prior to the ban.

“Peaked at 108k viewers f***ing nuts. Love you guys, played insane today. Appreciate any new followers/subs today.”

There’s currently no telling if or when Clix will have his access restored on Twitch. While NRG appears to be appealing the ban, the process could take quite some time, especially given it’s the third strike against his channel.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as further information comes to light.