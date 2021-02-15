Fortnite Floor is Lava LTM returning with update 15.40

After being teased by Epic Games a few weeks back, it’s now been confirmed that the fan-favorite Floor is Lava LTM will be returning to Fortnite with the upcoming 15.40 patch, which is set to go live very soon.

One of the most requested LTMs in Fortnite is Floor is Lava. The mode was added to the game for the first time a couple years back and then suspiciously disappeared.

While it’s certainly not unusual for these modes to go away and come back, hence the name “limited-time modes”, Floor is Lava hasn’t really made a reappearance aside from a brief stint as a part of the Grefg tournament in January 2021. Now, it seems like that’ll finally be changing.

Fortnite update 15.40 is set to go live in the early hours of February 15, 2021 and Epic has confirmed that the Floor is Lava LTM is set to make a return when the update goes live, alongside the also highly requested (though not nearly as much) vehicle-based game mode Air Royale.

Unfortunately, fine details about the mode’s inclusion are scarce. The biggest question is how long it’ll remain in-game. Generally, LTMs can last anywhere from a few days to a week, but with this we have no idea.

In Floor is Lava, players have to, as implied by the name, avoid the lava that scattered across the ground. The lava starts to rise from the ground a few minutes into the match and continues to rise throughout the whole match. All the normal rules for building and weapons apply in the mode.

v15.40 brings: ✅Blast back with an unvaulted favorite!

✅Fun for the whole squad! Characters will have more Exotics in stock for allies (or enemies) to acquire.

✅LTMs coming soon: Air Royale ✈️+ Floor is Lava 🌋

✅Adjust object/build level of detail in PC Perf Mode alpha — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2021

While the news of Floor is Lava returning is certainly welcome for fans of who have been clamoring for it, its return shouldn’t be all too surprising. After the mode made an incredibly small two day appearance during the Grefg tournament, an Epic employee hinted on Reddit that the mode would be coming soon.

That being said, given the fact that it’s one of the most popular LTMs, it’s return in Fortnite is surely something to celebrate and even though we don’t know how long it’ll last in-game, hopefully it’ll satisfy fans for a while.