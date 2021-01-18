Fortnite players demand broken “pay to lose” Baby Yoda back bling is fixed

Fortnite players have discovered a bug that’s rendering their Baby Yoda aka The Child back bling cosmetic useless, as it stops them from being able to aim properly.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale introduced a major crossover when The Mandalorian made his way onto The Island. As well as a skin, a glider, and Beskar armor, there’s also a Baby Yoda back bling for players to unlock.

Claiming the Baby Yoda back bling is no easy feat, as players need to reach Level 100 of their Battle Pass to be able to carry the adorable Grogu on their back. This means plenty of grinding and weekly challenges to earn that all-important XP.

Now that Fortnite Season 5 has been out for a while, players are slowly starting to unlock the Baby Yoda back bling, but many of them are facing disappointment upon learning that their hard-earned reward is broken.

Fortnite’s Baby Yoda back bling is broken

In a Fortnite subreddit thread which has gained over 10k upvotes, Reddit user SweggyBoi highlighted the issue at hand: When you have Baby Yoda equipped, you can’t see where you’re aiming at all as it blocks more than half of the screen.

The problem seems to occur when the player enters and exits a car, causing Baby Yoda to become static. This is likely because the back bling hovers behind the player, rather than resting directly against their back as capes and backpacks do

You can see the moment where Baby Yoda blocks the player’s screen in Fortnite below. SweggyBoi and a number of other Reddit users have called on Epic to acknowledge and fix the problem.

Of course, an easy fix for this problem would be to simply not use the Baby Yoda back bling. But when most players have spent real money on the Battle Pass and dedicated hours of gameplay to unlocking the cosmetic, their frustration is understandable.

“How the f**k did this pass playtests?” asked one Reddit user, while another added: “The view truly is awful with bulky skins and back blings. This one is super extreme though. Hope we just get some FOV settings finally so we can use more skins without having half the screen blocked.”

Others highlighted a different problem with Fortnite’s Baby Yoda back bling: “Because it sticks so far out from your back, when you’re hiding it either clips through the wall or shows around the corner.”

While the recent customizable superhero skin controversy resulted in players accusing Epic of supporting “pay to win” cosmetics, the Baby Yoda back bling is being jokingly referred to as “pay to lose” as it’s actually hindering players’ performance.

Hopefully, Epic Games will issue some sort of fix for this problem in the near future.