Fortnite players demand broken “pay to lose” Baby Yoda back bling is fixed

Published: 18/Jan/2021 16:42

by Daniel Megarry
Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Fortnite players have discovered a bug that’s rendering their Baby Yoda aka The Child back bling cosmetic useless, as it stops them from being able to aim properly.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale introduced a major crossover when The Mandalorian made his way onto The Island. As well as a skin, a glider, and Beskar armor, there’s also a Baby Yoda back bling for players to unlock.

Claiming the Baby Yoda back bling is no easy feat, as players need to reach Level 100 of their Battle Pass to be able to carry the adorable Grogu on their back. This means plenty of grinding and weekly challenges to earn that all-important XP.

Now that Fortnite Season 5 has been out for a while, players are slowly starting to unlock the Baby Yoda back bling, but many of them are facing disappointment upon learning that their hard-earned reward is broken.

Fortnite x Predator Crossover
Epic Games / Disney
Fortnite and The Mandalorian have crossed paths in Season 2 Chapter 5.

Fortnite’s Baby Yoda back bling is broken

In a Fortnite subreddit thread which has gained over 10k upvotes, Reddit user SweggyBoi highlighted the issue at hand: When you have Baby Yoda equipped, you can’t see where you’re aiming at all as it blocks more than half of the screen.

The problem seems to occur when the player enters and exits a car, causing Baby Yoda to become static. This is likely because the back bling hovers behind the player, rather than resting directly against their back as capes and backpacks do

You can see the moment where Baby Yoda blocks the player’s screen in Fortnite below. SweggyBoi and a number of other Reddit users have called on Epic to acknowledge and fix the problem.

You can’t see where you’re aiming at all when using The Child pet sometimes, either make him see-through when aiming or move him more to the left, please get this to the frontpage so Epic Games can see this. from FortNiteBR

Of course, an easy fix for this problem would be to simply not use the Baby Yoda back bling. But when most players have spent real money on the Battle Pass and dedicated hours of gameplay to unlocking the cosmetic, their frustration is understandable.

“How the f**k did this pass playtests?” asked one Reddit user, while another added: “The view truly is awful with bulky skins and back blings. This one is super extreme though. Hope we just get some FOV settings finally so we can use more skins without having half the screen blocked.”

Others highlighted a different problem with Fortnite’s Baby Yoda back bling: “Because it sticks so far out from your back, when you’re hiding it either clips through the wall or shows around the corner.”

While the recent customizable superhero skin controversy resulted in players accusing Epic of supporting “pay to win” cosmetics, the Baby Yoda back bling is being jokingly referred to as “pay to lose” as it’s actually hindering players’ performance.

Hopefully, Epic Games will issue some sort of fix for this problem in the near future.

Fortnite

Fortnite leak hints at Tomb Raider crossover with Lara Croft skin

Published: 18/Jan/2021 10:42

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Lara Croft
Epic Games / Square Enix

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Fortnite players are convinced that the game’s next major crossover skin will be Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise.

When Season 5 of Epic Games’ popular battle royale launched in December 2020, it came with the theme of ‘bounty hunters’ as Agent Jonesy attempted to “gather the greatest hunters across all realities” to protect The Loop.

So far, we’ve seen hunters including God of War’s Kratos, Halo’s Master Chief, The Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne, and of course The Mandalorian make appearances in the game as playable skins.

Who’s next? Well, fans have been gathering clues – alongside a recent leak – and they think they’ve discovered that the next newcomer to The Island will be none other than Tomb Raider legend Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider 2013
Square Enix
Fortnite fans think Lara Croft is coming to The Island.

Is Lara Croft going to be in Fortnite?

According to Fortnite dataminer Mang0e, a new crossover skin codenamed ‘Typhoon’ will be arriving in the game soon. It will be a female character with reactive styles, and the portal on the map indicting her arrival has a ‘flicker’ effect.

While codenames like this one don’t always have a link to the final skin, some fans believe that ‘Typhoon’ is a reference to the opening of 2013 reboot Tomb Raider, where Lara gets stranded on an island after a violent storm sinks her ship.

As for being reactive, there could be a number of possibilities. One could be that as the player receives damage, the skin appears more bloody and bandaged up, which would reflect Lara’s modern appearance in the recent trilogy of games.

Tomb Raider 2013
Square Enix
Lara Croft would fit the ‘hunter’ theme of Fortnite Season 5.

A recent tweet from the official Tomb Raider account has added even more fuel to the fire. Using symbols, the tweet depicts Lara thinking about three emojis. One of them is a pickaxe, which is a piece of Fortnite iconography.

Of course, Lara uses a pickaxe in her own game, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. Lara would also fit the ‘hunter’ aspect of the season, as she uses her bow and arrow to hunt prey in the games.

The rumors have even got some dedicated fans creating their own artwork. Twitter user @wawa_cwoft mocked up what Lara Croft could look like as a Fortnite character, and it’s got us fully on board with the concept (as if we weren’t already).

But what if it’s not Lara Croft? Well, there’s been heavy speculation about Metroid’s intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran joining Fortnite as a crossover skin.

With Kratos representing PlayStation and Master Chief representing Xbox, Nintendo are the only company behind the ‘big three’ consoles who haven’t got a skin representing them yet. Samus could be perfect for the job.

Whoever the new crossover skin turns out to be, fans will be able to get their hands on them soon enough as Season 5 of Fortnite is scheduled to come to an end on March 16, 2021.