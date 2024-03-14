Fans are demanding Fortnite fix broken backblings on female skins

Fortnite players have noticed a similar theme with the backblings on female skins with long hair and are urging for a change.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brought many new cosmetics to the game. This includes the new battle pass that follows a new theme around Myths and Mortals.

However, not all cosmetics are centered on Greek mythology. Each season introduces a new Starter Pack, which consists of skin packs available for around $5.

These packs come with one skin, pickaxe, backbling and vbucks. But the most recent addition has brought attention to a glaring problem.

Fortnite players point out issues with female skins

A post on Reddit brought players attention to how backblings look on the new Starter Pack. Instead of it laying flat against the skin’s back, it instead hovers behind the hair.

“Every skin with long hair like that does it,” said one commenter. “Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and The Cube Queen.”

Others agreed that similar skins with longer hair have been having this problem for seasons. With some saying that hair any longer than normal, would be better off without a backbling at all.

“Its crazy because they KNOW how to fix it,” said another. “With loserfruit’s skin the ponytail moves to the side with backblings. With Kyra her ponytail SHRINKS with backblings! TWO solutions yet nothing is done… I have to go without a backbling for long hair skins for now,”

Fortnite occasionally does cosmetic updates for skins.

However, there haven’t been plans announced by Epic Games that say whether or not the ponytail debacle will be resolved.