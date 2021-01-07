Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite players call for “unfair” pay-to-win superhero skin to be nerfed

Published: 7/Jan/2021 17:00

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite players have discovered a major flaw with the customizable superhero skin, and now they want it nerfed or removed from the game entirely.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale has always offered some of the best downloadable skins in gaming, with recent additions including Master Chief from Halo, Michonne and Daryl from The Walking Dead, and of course The Mandalorian.

These skins – as well as the various other cosmetics like pickaxes and gliders – have always been included on the basis that they “grant no competitive advantage” in Fortnite, meaning they’re purely visual additions.

But the customizable superhero skin that was introduced in Season 4 has now been called out by fans for being ‘pay-to-win’, as turning the skin all-black means players can get an advantage by remaining hidden in shadows.

So do you guys think the black superhero skins need a nerf? from FortNiteBR

In a thread titled “So do you think the black superhero skins need a nerf?” on Reddit, user Pricytoaster highlighted the problem at hand with a simple screenshot.

The image was taken during a match where an opponent wearing the all-black superhero skin was hidden in the corner of a house. Because of the shadows, they were unable to be seen, giving them the perfect opportunity to sneakily take down other players.

The thread in question has drawn hundreds of complaints from fellow Fortnite players who have experienced the same problem, and many of them have been calling for Epic to nerf the skin to keep the game fair for everyone.

Fortnite Superhero Skin
Epic Games / Reddit
This image from Reddit shows the issue with Fortnite’s superhero skin.

“This is blatantly unfair and pay-to-win,” wrote one frustrated player. Another added: “Remove this immediately! Having the Superhero skins be all white or black ruins the fun of it, due to their camouflage potential.”

The issue is especially prevalent for those playing Fortnite on consoles, as they don’t have the option to turn off shadows in their graphics settings. All-white skins have also been a problem in snow-covered locations.

We’re assuming Epic will address this issue at some point, especially if players keep speaking out about it. Some have suggested that a different-colored outline could be applied to the skin, which would fit in with the superhero comic-book style.

Fortnite Superhero Skin
Epic Games
The superhero skin is one of the best in Fortnite, so we hope it gets fixed.

“They should just give it a white outline or something simple like that,” wrote one Fortnite player, to which another responded, “That would be pretty cool actually. I honestly think it would make the skin better to look at.”

Some fans had a more cynical view of why the skin hasn’t been changed yet, with one writing: “I think the main reason Epic is not nerfing the skin is because this black style makes them so much money.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Epic nerfs the customizable superhero skin, or lets players carry on using it to their advantage. It would be a shame for it to be removed completely, so we’re hoping it gets adjusted slightly instead.

Fortnite

How to signal Coral Buddies for Fortnite’s Week 6 challenge

Published: 7/Jan/2021 14:30 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 14:55

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 is into Week 6 now, meaning we’ve got a whole new set of challenges to get through. Here’s how you can quickly signal the Coral Buddies for some free XP.

As with each passing week in Fortnite, new challenges means new XP to earn. They’re often the best way to grind through your Battle Pass, providing far more experience than anything else in the game.

With eight tasks to get through this week, most are fairly straightforward. Deal some damage, destroy some vehicles, and catch some fish. You should be able to knock most of these out fairly quickly with our weekly guide.

Though one particular challenge stands out from the rest. ‘Signal the Coral Buddies’ is something entirely new. What does it mean? Where do you need to go? Well, we’ve got the answers so you can tick this one off in no time.

Where are the Coral Buddies in Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 5 map
Epic Games
Here’s the exact location where you can signal the Coral Buddies in Fortnite Season 5.

First up, you’re going to want to drop into a typically quiet location. The Coral Castle POI is where this weekly challenge is located, so expect it to be far busier than usual for the next few days.

Once you’ve landed safely, there’s no need to worry about looting and getting equipment. All you need to do to complete this task is to interact with some objects nearby.

Heading towards an elevated hut on the northern side of the area will lead you to six bright red Conch shells. Surprisingly enough, you can engage with these shells with the press of a button to ‘toot’ them.

Interacting with all six from left to right should signal the Coral Buddies and complete the challenge. Though there might be a unique order to tap them in once the objective goes live. We’ll be sure to update this guide if that’s the case.

Fortnite Conch location
Epic Games
There will be six Conch shells for you to interact with when you arrive.

So there you have it. In just a few minutes you can quickly drop into a match, engage with the Conch shells, and have a good chunk of XP added to your account.

Every other challenge can be knocked out fairly quickly this week. So be sure to get them all done if you’re looking to max out your Battle Pass in Season 5.