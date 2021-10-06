Fortnite gets major XP changes after Season 8 complaints

Fortnite players will now see major XP changes in the battle royale after Epic Games revaluated the amount of experience Shared (NPC) Quests reward, answering many Season 8 complaints in the process.

Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a bit tedious for players since the Fortnite devs introduced Punchcards, among other changes. Experience Points (XP) were set up in a way that would dish out a consistent amount throughout the season.

For some Fortnite players, this meant the XP-well would run dry sooner than expected. While consistent players could grind to reach lvl 200, other people were left with few options to keep up.

Epic took that feedback and implemented XP buffs in patch 18.10, but are now giving Fortnite players another lifeline to hold onto.

Fortnite XP update

Fortnite’s new XP update will change the values for Shared Quests from Common (2,500 XP) increasing to Legendary (3,750 XP). The complete list of Fortnite XP update changes can be found below.

In late September, Epic said that “XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn’t where we’d like it to be” and would be making a few changes to address player complaints.

With updates to everything from Daily Punchcard missions to Shared Quests, this is going to help close the XP gap in the progress bar to keep the levels coming.

Reactions from the Fortnite community are beaming. The recent changes to the game’s XP attracting plenty of people’s attention.

We've recently updated Shared Quests to reward more XP. New values: ⬜ Common: 2,500 XP

🟩 Uncommon: 2,650 XP

🟦 Rare: 2,750 XP

🟪 Epic: 2,900 XP

🟧 Legendary: 3,750 XP pic.twitter.com/VmWxqEHlMP — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 6, 2021

“Pretty solid changes,” user ‘Pat_Scamander’ said. “At their peak, quick challenges used to give 2.2k XP x 3 challenges per game.

“Now you can pick up as many challenges as you like AND the lowest stage offers 300XP more than peak XP quick challenges. Good changes at last.”

As Fortnite Season 8 continues, we’ll see if the major changes to XP will be enough to assuage concerns from some players.