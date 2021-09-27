Fortnite update 18.10 early patch notes: Downtime, map changes, more

Fortnite update 18.10 is going to be the first major one since the new season premiered, and while the new season has been spectacular at first, players are eager to test out some of the upcoming changes soon.

Fortnite Season 8 has landed with a bang, as players have been able to explore all of the new weapons and the flurry of incredible skins available to unlock within the Battle Pass. But, with only two weeks under its belt, we are now gearing up for the first patch of the latest season.

Update 18.10 is nearing its release, and Epic has announced a few details about what’s in store for us when we download this fresh patch.

We’re going to run over when we can expect downtime to be, along with all the early patch notes we have available right now.

Fortnite update 18.10 downtime

Bring the heat. 🌶️ The v18.10 update is scheduled for release on September 28. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/NcaFyLeJds — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 27, 2021

Epic has confirmed that the new update is going to release on September 28, 2021, and downtime will begin across the world at 4:00 am EST or 9:00 am BST. This is typically the standard time for Fortnite updates, and it’ll run for around an hour or two, depending on how large the patch is.

Patch notes: What to expect

Every Fortnite patch is always jammed-packed with new content for Fortnite players to check out, and while there isn’t much we can note as of now. There’s one aspect that we may see leaks surrounding, and this is the upcoming Fortnitemares 2021 event.

We can expect an assortment of bug fixes in this patch as well, along with the potential of numerous weapon changes.

Furthermore, there’s been some leaks that we could see some of the following NPCs arrive in the game and they’ll appear on the Fortnite map.

Sledgehammer

Shadow Ops

Rust Lord

Raven

Ragsy

Nitehare

Grim Fable

Ember

Dire

Big Mouth

This is further combined with the new Venom skin in celebration of the new movie releasing on the first of October.

Bug Fixes

Heading over to Fortnite’s Trello board, we’re able to get some insight on some of the bug fixes they’re going to be implementing during this patch.

These are listed down below.

Slower gliding when using Symbiote item and Launch Pad

Unable to fire Motorboat missiles in BR/Creative after exiting Party Royale

Storm will start before the indicated UI timer

Weapons may sometimes disappear from Chests and Supply Drops

Collection Book entries disappearing when using Performance mode

