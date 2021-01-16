Logo
Fortnite leak reveals more classic vehicles returning soon

Published: 16/Jan/2021 13:06

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite soccer skin character riding a hoverboard
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

A fresh Fortnite leak has hinted at the return of some classic vehicles, including the controversial Baller hamster ball and even the ATK Golf Cart. 

Back in Fortnite Season 4, Epic Games gave fans of the battle royale a new way to get around the island – a shopping cart. From there, the vehicles in Fortnite have only gotten bigger and better. 

Though, they haven’t been without controversy. The Baller, X-4 Stormwing, and Brute Mech were the source of much anger in the Fortnite community because of how powerful they were – with all three prompting exploits where players could easily win games without much legwork. 

In Fortnite Chapter 2, a number of different cars have been introduced. They’re not as whacky or powerful as the old vehicles, and while they are helpful, some players do yearn for the Shopping Cart and Quadcrasher’s returns. 

fortnite winter planes with characters on the wings
Epic Games
The controversial planes returned in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5.

Well, according to a handful of new leaks, players might be getting their wish after a few of the older vehicles were given a refresh in the v15.20 patch.

According to Fortnite leakers FNBRUnreleased and InTheShadeYT, the Baller, Hoverboard, and ATK Golf Cart were all updated in the recent patch.

“Ballers and Hoverboard have been also updated! We may see them making a return soon,” FNBRUnreleased posted, while noting that the textures for the ATK Golf Cart were also refreshed. However, there doesn’t seem to be much of a change from the way the ATK’s used to look. 

There’s nothing mentioned about when exactly the vehicles could return, but it does seem possible that they could appear in this season. We got the Stormwings back over the holiday period, after all. 

Until we see them in-game though, it is worth noting that nothing is confirmed. Epic might have plans to bring them back, but scrap them based on something else that happens – say, they’re not compatible with another item. So, let’s just wait and see.

Epic Games sues Apple & Google in UK over Fortnite removals

Published: 16/Jan/2021 1:28

by Theo Salaun
Epic Games / Pexels, @Ekaterina

Following litigation over Fortnite’s app store removals by Apple and Google in the United States of America, Epic Games have officially mounted lawsuits against both tech companies in the United Kingdom, as well.

In August 2020, Epic Games added their own payment process to Fortnite’s mobile offerings so that Apple and Google’s cellphone and tablet users could purchase in-game items at a discounted price. This discount was specifically enabled by the new process, which bypassed each company’s transaction fees. 

Unsurprisingly, as the payment method was in direct violation of both the App Store and Play Store’s Terms of Services, each company subsequently removed Fornite from their offerings. And, expecting this, Epic Games responded by launching lawsuits against the companies in the U.S. and Australia. 

Now, the makers behind the world’s most popular third-person battle royale have tripled down and mounted legal action against both tech giants in the U.K. Citing violations of competition laws, Epic Games’ legal case in the U.K. is very similar to the ones already made in other countries. And, immediately contested, Apple and Google’s responses have proved similar, as well.

Fortnite Crew image
Epic Games
Fortnite’s Crew subscription service means even more payments for Epic Games.

As discussed by BBC News, Epic have officially submitted documents to the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the UK. The allegations suggest a monopolistic abuse of power by each company that centers around competitive restrictions to app store and payment processing options, as well as unfair payment fees.

Typically, those fees come at about 30 percent of all purchases, although exact figures differ depending on company and app. Fortnite is obviously one of the biggest games in the entire world, so almost one-third of their sales on mobile means hefty earnings.

But, like their other lawsuits, Epic allege that this is about more than their own profits. The company demands that Apple and Google begin allowing software developers to institute their own payment-processing systems and options to be downloaded outside of the App and Play stores.

Fortnite Crew Green Arrow
Epic Games
Fortnite has always delighted its fanbase with purchasable cosmetics.

So far, Apple and Google have both replied similarly in the U.K. situation, claiming that they are open to reintroducing Fortnite to their mobile stores but that they deny any violation of competitiveness.

Dexerto will continue to monitor the legal cases in each country, providing updates whenever these prolonged legal disputes begin reaching their conclusions.