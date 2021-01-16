Fortnite leak reveals more classic vehicles returning soon

A fresh Fortnite leak has hinted at the return of some classic vehicles, including the controversial Baller hamster ball and even the ATK Golf Cart.

Back in Fortnite Season 4, Epic Games gave fans of the battle royale a new way to get around the island – a shopping cart. From there, the vehicles in Fortnite have only gotten bigger and better.

Though, they haven’t been without controversy. The Baller, X-4 Stormwing, and Brute Mech were the source of much anger in the Fortnite community because of how powerful they were – with all three prompting exploits where players could easily win games without much legwork.

In Fortnite Chapter 2, a number of different cars have been introduced. They’re not as whacky or powerful as the old vehicles, and while they are helpful, some players do yearn for the Shopping Cart and Quadcrasher’s returns.

Well, according to a handful of new leaks, players might be getting their wish after a few of the older vehicles were given a refresh in the v15.20 patch.

According to Fortnite leakers FNBRUnreleased and InTheShadeYT, the Baller, Hoverboard, and ATK Golf Cart were all updated in the recent patch.

“Ballers and Hoverboard have been also updated! We may see them making a return soon,” FNBRUnreleased posted, while noting that the textures for the ATK Golf Cart were also refreshed. However, there doesn’t seem to be much of a change from the way the ATK’s used to look.

Ballers and Hoverboard have been also updated! We may see them making a return soon — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) January 13, 2021

It looks like Fortnite might be adding back the Golf Cart! pic.twitter.com/VkANO1tG9l — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) January 13, 2021

There’s nothing mentioned about when exactly the vehicles could return, but it does seem possible that they could appear in this season. We got the Stormwings back over the holiday period, after all.

Until we see them in-game though, it is worth noting that nothing is confirmed. Epic might have plans to bring them back, but scrap them based on something else that happens – say, they’re not compatible with another item. So, let’s just wait and see.