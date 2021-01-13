Logo
Fortnite update 15.20: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 13/Jan/2021 3:00 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 3:04

by Isaac McIntyre
Fortnite patch 15.20 update Jonesy stares at Zero Point.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has confirmed the next planned Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.20, is set to arrive this week, continuing the “bounty hunter” theme. Here’s all the details we have so far, including early patch notes, and more.

Fortnite players have had more than a month to play around in the new “Zero Point” world, and now Epic Games are planning to change things all over again.

While only a limited amount of leaks have been revealed, we do have a good idea of what’s coming in Fortnite’s next Season 5 patch; here’s everything we know about update v15.20 so far, starting with all the details on Wednesday’s downtime.

When is the Fortnite v15.20 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.20 update for Wednesday, January 13. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).

“Battle up close and personal in our new update,” the devs wrote on Twitter.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.20 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Fortnite v15.20 early patch notes

Fortnite's bounty hunter theme is set to continue in patch 15.20.
Fortnite v15.20 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite team has also flagged a number of bugs on their official Trello board. This week’s patch has a stack of fixes included for battle royale, Save the World, and even a few for the game’s mobile version too.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.20:

General

  • Sound effect audio delay.
  • Flip Rest Lobby Track inadvertently removed from players’ Lockers.
  • Multipoint Edge Glider deforming midair.
  • Michonne Outfit visual issues with cape Back Blings.

Battle Royale

  • Game freezing when going to the Complete tab on PlayStation and Xbox.
  • Sand Tunnelling temporarily disabled.
  • Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match.
  • Hypernova Outfit appearing as a different Outfit in the Lobby and in-match.
  • Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.

Save the World

  • Quest progress not instantly updating in the HUD and Quest Log.
  • Broken Pickaxe animations.

Mobile Top Issues

  • Voice chat issues on Android.
  • The player loses all movement after jumping through Zero Point.

So, there you have it; all the notes and planned changes for Fortnite’s second Season 5 update. Once the official v15.20 details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.

NRG’s Zayt retires from competing in Fortnite, announces future career plans

Published: 12/Jan/2021 21:12 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 21:50

by Albert Petrosyan
cbc.ca

One of the biggest names in Fortnite, William ‘Zayt’ Aubin, is officially retiring from playing the game competitively and will remain with NRG as both a content creator and a coach/analyst the reviews games live on his stream.

Few Fortnite players achieved the prominence that Zayt did during his heyday; as a finalist for both the battle royale’s Solos and Duos World Cup finals in 2019, the longtime competitive player is regarded as one of the best the game has ever seen.

However, on January 12, in a brief broadcast on his Twitch channel, Zayt announced that he will no longer be competing in Fortnite: “What I’m going to be doing, which feels really weird to say especially coming from someone like me, is stop competing in Fortnite. I’m going to stop playing tournaments, I’m going to stop playing scrims.”

Why did Zayt retire from competitive Fortnite?

The streamer ultimately attributed his reason for quitting competitive Fortnite to the lack of having fun. He explained that, in the early days of the battle royale, playing with friends was all about having casual fun, and when the competitive side of the game took off, that was replaced with his desire to win and be the best.

He highlighted his placements at the World Cup finals (fourth in Duos, 35th in Solos) as one of the major turning points of his career, due to the disappointment of falling short of his ultimate goal, which was to win the event.

However, he continued to compete, and even after finally winning the Duos FNCS in Season 2 of Chapter 2, the victory hadn’t fulfilled him the way he’d imagined. Zayt quickly came to the realization that playing the game was no longer fun for him.

“One of the worst things in life would be to have regrets. I was telling myself if I quit the game or retire, I’ll regret it forever because the next World Cup or the next big event – that could be me winning it. Basically, I didn’t have fun playing the game and I didn’t have competing or getting better at the game.”

Zayt reveals future career plans with NRG

Zayt has made it very clear that he’s not completely done with Fortnite – quite the contrary, he will continue with NRG as a content creator focusing on the battle royale, while also acting as a coach/analyst and reviewing matches live on his stream.

“Before you guys freak out, I’m not leaving NRG, I’m staying in the Fortnite scene,” he said. “I’m going to become a coach, analyst, mentor type of thing. I’m not going to be a private coach; basically what I’m going to be doing is streaming watching scrims, and when they’re playing, I’m going to explain to you guys what they’re doing and why they’re doing it.

“I’m going to be pushing out YouTube videos, putting out a bunch of helpful stuff for competitive. You’re not going to see a Zayt highlight, you’re not going to see an ‘I dropped 30 kills in Arena.'”

You can watch Zayt’s entire announcement broadcast below:

Messages poured in on social media following Zayt’s massive announcement, as other competitive Fortnite players and veterans of the game who he’d teamed with in the past took to Twitter to express their support.

While there’s no doubt that the competitive ranks of Fortnite will miss Zayt, the good news is that his charismatic presence will continue to live within the battle royale’s vast community.

His knowledge and mastery of the game’s ins and outs are unparalleled and will be invaluable to all those who watch him as a live coach and analyst.