Epic Games has confirmed the next planned Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.20, is set to arrive this week, continuing the “bounty hunter” theme. Here’s all the details we have so far, including early patch notes, and more.
Fortnite players have had more than a month to play around in the new “Zero Point” world, and now Epic Games are planning to change things all over again.
While only a limited amount of leaks have been revealed, we do have a good idea of what’s coming in Fortnite’s next Season 5 patch; here’s everything we know about update v15.20 so far, starting with all the details on Wednesday’s downtime.
When is the Fortnite v15.20 patch coming?
Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.20 update for Wednesday, January 13. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).
“Battle up close and personal in our new update,” the devs wrote on Twitter.
Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.20 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.
Fortnite v15.20 early patch notes
Coming soon!
We’ll update these notes once Epic releases the unofficial 15.20 creator notes.
Fortnite v15.20 bug fixes
As usual, the Fortnite team has also flagged a number of bugs on their official Trello board. This week’s patch has a stack of fixes included for battle royale, Save the World, and even a few for the game’s mobile version too.
Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.20:
General
- Sound effect audio delay.
- Flip Rest Lobby Track inadvertently removed from players’ Lockers.
- Multipoint Edge Glider deforming midair.
- Michonne Outfit visual issues with cape Back Blings.
Battle Royale
- Game freezing when going to the Complete tab on PlayStation and Xbox.
- Sand Tunnelling temporarily disabled.
- Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match.
- Hypernova Outfit appearing as a different Outfit in the Lobby and in-match.
- Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.
Save the World
- Quest progress not instantly updating in the HUD and Quest Log.
- Broken Pickaxe animations.
Mobile Top Issues
- Voice chat issues on Android.
- The player loses all movement after jumping through Zero Point.
So, there you have it; all the notes and planned changes for Fortnite’s second Season 5 update. Once the official v15.20 details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.