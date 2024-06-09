Fortnite players sick of Boogie Bombs “killing all enjoyment”

Fortnite’s Boogie Bombs were initially praised by the community for being added as a main counter to the overpowered Nitro-fueled cars in Chapter 5 Season 3, but players have already had enough.

Epic finally returned the iconic Boogie Bombs to Fortnite as part of the May 30 hotfix update and issued several vehicle nerfs to stop the Nitro car dominance in the meta.

However, the classic item’s return, which was seen as the perfect counter to Season 3’s Nitro cars, has been increasingly coming under fire over claims that it has only ruined the game once again. With the June 7 patch not nerfing them either, it has only added fuel to the fire.

In particular, the main frustrations have come from their maximum stack size being 10, which has enabled players to unleash endless flurries of Boogie Bombs against their enemies.

After one player queried: “Why is it 10?” While demanding it be changed to just four, floods of players chimed in to bash the classic item and have rallied for it to be urgently nerfed or even removed.

Epic Games A player under the effect of a Boogie Bomb keeps dancing for a few seconds.

“I feel like boogie bombs should stay this season, but a stack size of 10 is a bit much. I feel like 4 would be a good amount.” The OP continued, as a player responded: “10? I thought it was 8, and it’s already too much.”

Others simply expressed they wanted them removed for good: “I don’t care how many stacks you have. I’m not playing this game until they are gone. I hate Boogey Bombs.”

Another added: “I don’t want them at all. We needed a counter to cars, not a weapon that kills all enjoyment.”

Meanwhile, various players blamed the community complaints: “That’s what people get for complaining about cars.” Some stated: “I asked for EMP grenades, not this” as a better replacement.

In fact, EMP grenades have been leaked to allegedly arrive shortly in Chapter 5 Season 3. Despite Epic not officially confirming their return, rumors have been circulating that Epic will vault the Boogie Bombs in replace of these in the next patch update.

