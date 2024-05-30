Fortnite Season 3 leak shows two upcoming weapons that could counter rampant vehicle meta

A leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 trailer suggests two new weapons are coming soon. These weapons can potentially serve as perfect counters to the OP vehicle meta that’s running rampant.

The latest Fortnite season is running wild with a new vehicle meta that has arrived and has led to some frustration among players. Players can claim The Mythic Nitro Cars by defeating Wastelander bosses on the Wrecked island, which are extremely overpowered.

Some have suggested countermeasures to stay alive during a confrontation with one of the three meta vehicles. However, sadly none of those have proven as effective as they thought.

Article continues after ad

Turns out, two upcoming weapons that will soon be added to Chapter 5 Season 3, according to a leaked trailer by HYPEX, could be perfect counters for these rampant cars. These include a reworked Minigun and a Towhook Gun which fires a hook and can attach to vehicles.

While the Minigun is suitable for spray-and-pray, the Towhook Gun can help players attach themselves to a vehicle and break down the turret on top of the car easily by firing a hook and some hard-hitting shots.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, if you’ve got Ringmaster Scarr’s medallion, you’ll have infinite ammo on your Minigun which can take things to the next level.

Article continues after ad

Several players who saw the video turned in their thoughts, with one player saying, “The minigun with infinite ammo is gonna be so fun.” Another chimed in, “TowHook Gun is actually so cool. I want to use this to overtake vehicles then.”

A third wrote, “This should’ve been day 1 content, to be honest.” A fourth suggested, “Hopefully the minigun will abate some of the crying about cars as it is a fantastic anti-car weapon. We do need more counterplay options.”

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has opened to criticism by players and pros alike. Even Ninja turned in his thoughts brutally and said the new season was for “losers” and he’d like to “shoot guns” at the end of the day.