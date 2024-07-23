Fortnite players slam Epic going for “quick cash grab” after Cybertruck release

Following Epic Games’ reveal that Tesla’s iconic Cybertruck would be heading to Fortnite, the vehicle arrived alongside the battle royale’s latest update on July 23, but not everyone is happy about its inclusion.

Despite being free content, a heavily upvoted, now-deleted thread on Reddit called out Epic for the vehicle’s inclusion, labeling it a “quick cash grab.” Further, the author took specific issue with what they considered hypocrisy on the developer’s part.

Article continues after ad

“There’s no reason why Fortnite can’t bring back other skins due to ‘controversy’ when they are literally adding a brand tied to Elon Musk,” they continued, believing that “Fortnite clearly doesn’t care anymore” in its pursuit of a “metaverse.”

Epic Games The Cybertruck was added alongside new Fall Guys content

Responses ranged from further speculation over how much money changed hands between Epic and Tesla to make the collaboration happen, to multiple instances of players voicing their intention of prioritizing the destruction of any Cybertruck they encountered.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“To be fair it probably was the most money Epic got for the simplest design to put in the game. It’s just a 3D irregular pentagon,” one user said, while another added, “Looking forward to making every Elontruck I see explode.”

Others questioned Epic’s decision-making process. “Seriously. I can never get the Cardi B emote because one word in there kinda sounds like p***y, but they’ll give the go-ahead to an Elon Musk collab.”

Article continues after ad

“Even the Epic employees hate that this is happening,” came another. “A few have spoken their mind about it already and it just lets you know who exactly made this happen,” they continued.

In addition to the Cybertruck, Fortnite’s 30.30 update introduced new Fall Guys content and more, the details for which you can find on our dedicated patch notes page.