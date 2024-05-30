Fortnite announces throwable to counter OP vehicles in Season 3

The new season brings some ruthless bosses to the island with powerful items.

While changing some of the balancing for Chapter 5 Season 3, Fortnite developers have also announced a returning item that could change the way players counter vehicles.

The game’s meta shockingly changed to accommodate the new vehicular combat that came as part of the Wrecked update, and many fans have been asking for balance adjustments.

It looks like the Fortnite devs listened and while they are implementing tweaks to make cars easier to deal with right now, they are also bringing an EMP to halt the overpowered cars.

Epic Games You can attach turrets as roof mods on your vehicles.

The official Fortnite X account shared the tease, detailing the balance tweaks coming to the game right now. In addition, the announcement revealed a new electric-based throwable.

After the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3, vehicles quickly began to dominate matches. This was due not only to their ability to travel across the map faster, but also the damage they could do.

Some vehicles came with mounted Machine Gun or Grenade Launcher turrets, that both had crazy good accuracy and great damage to go along with it. As a result, these cars felt like an automatic win for some fights.

When players would get to the endgame, they would often be nothing but cars driving around, rendering anyone outside of one at a loss.

In the post, the devs explain that they will be bringing this EMP to the game soon to replace the newly-unvaulted Boogie Bombs. There was no official release date given, but it could launch in the near future.

Many Fortnite fans are happy with this announcement, as one user emphatically exclaims in the post’s replies: “I NEVER THOUGHT I’D BE SO HAPPY FOR BOOGIE BOMBS AND EMP’S.”

Another player praises Epic for listening to the Fortnite community and what they’ve been asking for.

However, not every fan is happy with this change, with others feeling like the team listened to a vocal minority.

One user sarcastically comments: “Well that was fun while it lasted.”

Other people were not so roundabout in their pushing back on the changes, as one player says: “This is just bad.”

When games make these kinds of changes, there will always be fans both praising and railing against them. Fortnite is no stranger to this, but it’s clear the devs want to make sure the game feels as balanced as possible.