Fortnite update 30.30 early patch notes: Cybertruck vehicle and Fall Guys collab

The upcoming Fortnite update v30.30 is set to bring Tesla’s Cybertruck vehicle to the Chapter 5 Season 3 island alongside some new weapons and a Fall Guys collab.

Fortnite officially announced that Cybertruck will be added to the game on July 23 as part of update 30.30, leaving players to wonder if it’s an actual vehicle or just another cosmetic skin for existing ones on the island.

Nevertheless, numerous leaks around social media reveal that the upcoming update will also bring a new LEGO Fortnite season and a rumored Fall Guys collab. It’s also said to unvault the Minigun, bringing it back into the loot pool.

There’s a lot to discover right before the update drops, so here’s a full rundown of the early patch notes.

Epic Games

The downtime for Fortnite update v30.30 will go underway on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 11 PM PT / 1 AM ET / 6 AM BST.

We’ll keep you updated right here once downtime ends and you’re able to jump back in the game.

Tesla Cybertruck vehicle

Fortnite released a teaser video for Cybertruck’s release in which the vehicle can be seen dragging an IO tank, a War Bus, and a pickup truck.

There have been leaks in the past that have hinted towards the vehicle just being a cosmetic skin, unlike any Rocket Racing vehicles in the Item Shop, but the teaser changes that possibility. Nevertheless, the vehicle is set to make its appearance in the game right after the update drops.

Fall Guys collab

Fortnite’s Creative X account posted a glimpse of Fall Guys assets in UEFN that were initially set to arrive in May 2024. However, this content is now rumored to go live with the 30.30 update where players are said to receive free rewards and gameplay in Battle Royale mode with an event on the horizon.

If the content arrives, UEFN creators will be able to use the assets and make Fall Guys-inspired experiences on their islands.

New LEGO Fortnite season

The leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 revealed that Klombos will return to the game but only in LEGO mode. The ongoing LEGO Fortnite season ends on July 23, just in time for the next update.

Leakers hinted at the new content with a LEGO Peely skin type that included Klombo’s visage as a paint style. They also say that the Peely skin will also be available in the LEGO pass for players to claim.

Adidas skins collab

Fortnite has partnered with Adidas to bring exclusive skins to the Item Shop. This collab brings a new Streetwear design to skins that were last seen in Nike’s Airphoria cosmetic crossover.

The cosmetic bundle is rumored to include five skins worth 1,500 V-Bucks, a Pickaxe for 800 V-Bucks, a Back Bling for 400 V-Bucks, and a Traversal Emote for 500 V-Bucks.

Minigun, Marvel Season 4 leaks, and Melee only LTM

Apart from the speculated content updates in Chapter 5 Season 3, leakers also shared more info about the next Fortnite season, which is said to be Marvel themed based on the API files.

Furthermore, the Minigun weapon is set to make a return in the Battle Royale loot pool, which could prove as a perfect counter to cars.

Lastly, a Melee-only LTM was leaked to arrive right before the end of the current season, which will only feature melee weapons in the loot pool. Chances of players getting that LTM in discovery are quite slim but Epic loves to surprise its community from time to time.

That’s all we know about the upcoming Fortnite update in Chapter 5 Season 3. While you wait for the next update, check out our coverage on the Pirates of the Caribbean quests, the Cursed Sails pass, and the new Ship mythic item.