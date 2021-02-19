Logo
Fortnite leak confirms Street Fighter crossover skins coming soon

Published: 19/Feb/2021 12:53

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Street Fighter
Epic Games / Capcom

New leaks have pointed to Street Fighter being the next major crossover to arrive in Fortnite Season 5, with potentially two iconic fighters joining the fight.

Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite has slowly become the king of crossovers, with the likes of Star Wars character The Mandalorian, 80s movie villain Predator, and even The Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne appearing in the game.

Players are always on the lookout for who will be next to arrive on The Island, and if these new leaks are anything to go by, it looks like Fortnite might be getting another pair of Gaming Legends skins.

Street Fighter Ryu and Chun-Li
Capcom
It looks like Street Fighter is crossing over with Fortnite.

Street Fighter skins coming to Fortnite

Throughout Season 5, a number of ‘hunter portals’ have appeared across the game’s map. Each one has hinted at an upcoming crossover skin, with imagery and sounds giving away clues as to who will be next.

Prominent Fotnite leaker ShiinaBR has shared a first-look at one of the newest portals to arrive on The Island, and it will look very familiar to fans of Capcom’s long-running fighting franchise Street Fighter.

As you can see in the video below, the imagery that appears in the portal is lifted directly from one of the classic Street Fighter games, while the audio also acts as a teaser.

ShiinaBR has also reported that the upcoming crossover will actually feature two skins, one male and one female, so we should be getting two Street Fighter characters in the game.

It’s likely these will be Ryu and Chun-Li. Not only are they two of the most recognizable fighters in the Street Fighter series, they’re also the two that appear on the cover of the latest game, Street Fighter V.

They’ll join the new Gaming Legends series of skins that debuted in Season 5. So far, we’ve seen God of War’s Kratos and Halo’s Master Chief make appearances, but unfortunately, there’s been no showing from Nintendo.

We’ll keep this article updated when a release date for the Street Fighter crossover is officially announced by Epic Games.

Fortnite player discovers hidden secret that could hint at Season 6 theme

Published: 19/Feb/2021 1:45

by Alan Bernal
epic games fortnite kevin cube
Epic Games

Share

Everything is falling in place for some Fortnite players who think they have a beat on the Season 6 theme, which could include the return of ‘Kevin’ the Cube.

The Fortnite island hasn’t seen Kevin since 2018 back on the first map, but there are some who are still holding out for its return. Now there’s been rumblings since its last appearance, but nothing’s ever resulted in its return.

But with a new season comes renewed hopes, especially for people like user ‘duskyxlops’ who mapped out the portal locations we’ve had so far.

With plenty of time left in Season 5, players are counting down to the last portal locations to appear on the map to feed the fires of speculation even further.

So far the portal locations are forming a cube. Just like the runes Kevin imprinted on the map in Season 5 Chapter 1 (Two are unreleased) from FortNiteBR

Seven portal locations on the map were marked and connected by duskyxlops, who thinks they’re onto something. With a bit of wishful thinking, the locations of the portals line up to create what kind of looks like a cube.

“So far the portal locations are forming a cube,” duskyxlops pointed out. “Just like the runes Kevin imprinted on the map in Season 5 Chapter 1– Two are unreleased.”

This immediately sparked even more theories of how the cube could once again stroll along the Fortnite island. “There’s sounds in the files for mechanical door opening sounds. The redacted bunker, Kevin the cube. Those two Spots lineup. Kevin is in the redacted bunker, I’m calling it,” user ‘TonyThePapyrus’ said.

And more people are starting to buy in.

kevin the cube fortnite chapter 2 season 6
Epic Games
Fortnite players are hoping Kevin the Cube will finally make its return.

“Wait Omg season 4 was superheroes in both chapters, season 5 added a desert in both chapters, and now it looks like we’ll have Kevin in both chapters season 6,” user ‘RileyRobinn’ pointed out.

As for Season 6’s theme, duskyxlops thinks there’s catastrophe on the horizon, saying: “Dark energy might corrupt the portals and make corrupted zones next season.”

There’s a ton of similarities that the Fortnite community are making to Chapter 1 Season 6’s ‘Darkness Rises’ and the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 6 possibilities, and it might not be long before we find out for sure.