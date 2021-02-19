Fortnite leak confirms Street Fighter crossover skins coming soon

New leaks have pointed to Street Fighter being the next major crossover to arrive in Fortnite Season 5, with potentially two iconic fighters joining the fight.

Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite has slowly become the king of crossovers, with the likes of Star Wars character The Mandalorian, 80s movie villain Predator, and even The Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne appearing in the game.

Players are always on the lookout for who will be next to arrive on The Island, and if these new leaks are anything to go by, it looks like Fortnite might be getting another pair of Gaming Legends skins.

Street Fighter skins coming to Fortnite

Throughout Season 5, a number of ‘hunter portals’ have appeared across the game’s map. Each one has hinted at an upcoming crossover skin, with imagery and sounds giving away clues as to who will be next.

Prominent Fotnite leaker ShiinaBR has shared a first-look at one of the newest portals to arrive on The Island, and it will look very familiar to fans of Capcom’s long-running fighting franchise Street Fighter.

As you can see in the video below, the imagery that appears in the portal is lifted directly from one of the classic Street Fighter games, while the audio also acts as a teaser.

Skirmish Portal Audio! pic.twitter.com/Q4V3MRBgFy — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 19, 2021

ShiinaBR has also reported that the upcoming crossover will actually feature two skins, one male and one female, so we should be getting two Street Fighter characters in the game.

It’s likely these will be Ryu and Chun-Li. Not only are they two of the most recognizable fighters in the Street Fighter series, they’re also the two that appear on the cover of the latest game, Street Fighter V.

They’ll join the new Gaming Legends series of skins that debuted in Season 5. So far, we’ve seen God of War’s Kratos and Halo’s Master Chief make appearances, but unfortunately, there’s been no showing from Nintendo.

We’ll keep this article updated when a release date for the Street Fighter crossover is officially announced by Epic Games.