Fortnite adds Master Chief, Blood Gulch map in huge Halo crossover

Published: 11/Dec/2020 3:17 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 3:41

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite Season 5

It’s been leaked and hyped up, but now it’s official ⁠— Fortnite is getting a huge Halo crossover. Players will be able to pick up the iconic Master Chief and drop into Blood Gulch in Fortnite in the game’s latest crossover in Season 5.

It was one of the worst kept secrets heading into The Game Awards, but now it’s official ⁠— Master Chief and Halo are coming to Fortnite.

Not only is the iconic character getting a skin and bundle in the game, but you can take him to the most iconic battlefield ⁠— Blood Gulch ⁠— for a game of Capture the Flag. It’s just like playing Halo all over again.

How to get Master Chief in Fortnite

Getting Master Chief in Fortnite is pretty simple, but it’s going to set you back some cash. Yes, the only place in Fortnite the face of Halo is available is in the Item Shop.

You can pick up individual parts of his bundle, or if you want it all, you can grab the whole lot at a discount. You’ll only have a limited time to get the bundle, so get in quick.

  • Master Chief Bundle (all items): 2,600 V-Bucks
  • Master Chief Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Gravity Hammer Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
  • UNSC Pelican Glider: 1,200 V-Bucks
  • Lil’ Warthog Emote: 500 V-Bucks

If you’re an Xbox player, you’ll be able to get a special style too. Play a game with the Master Chief skin equipped on the Xbox Series X|S and you’ll receive a matte black version after the game is done.

Matte black Master Chief in Fortnite
Epic Games
Fortnite players on Xbox can get a matte black Master Chief style.

How to play on Halo’s Blood Gulch in Fortnite

While it’s not being put into the official rotation, you’ll be able to play some Capture the Flag on Blood Gulch like the good old days in Fortnite.

The map has been added into the Creative section, and you can queue up for it there to play.

Obviously, there’s going to be some Fortnite twists thrown into the mix, but the map’s mere existence in the game is enough to excite fans.

The Blood Gulch map goes live on December 11 at 7am PT / 10am ET. The Master Chief skin in Fortnite is available right now.

The Walking Dead Michonne & Daryl skins coming to Fortnite soon

Published: 11/Dec/2020 3:36

by Meg Bethany Koepp
fortnite walking dead crossover
Epic Games / AMC

During The Game Awards 2020, Epic Games revealed that Fortnite is teaming up with The Walking Dead to release Daryl and Michonne skins.

On December 10, Geoff Keighley hosted his annual Game Awards show where creators and players come together to celebrate the best titles of the year and get a glimpse at what’s to come.

During the event, hit battle royale Fortnite was given a segment and blew fans away with some “epic” announcements – like Master Chief from Halo. That wasn’t the only surprise, though, as The Walking Dead skins were also revealed in the form of Daryl and Michonne. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Walking Dead x Fortnite crossover skins

fortnite walking dead crossover reveal
Epic Games
The zombie-killing duo are headed to Fortnite.

The announcement dropped in the form of a cinematic trailer which showed a horde of zombies rushing towards the screen before panning out to reveal two individuals with a rifle and katana – Michonne and Daryl, standout characters in The Walking Dead comics and TV shows.

Jonesy then appeared, opening a rift and transporting the Walking Dead characters into the ever-changing world of Fortnite to battle it out for a Victory Royale.

The skins release on December 16 on all platforms, though it’s not currently known how you’ll be able to unlock them. It’ll presumably be through the Item Shop, but nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing. We’ll update you when we know more.

That wasn’t the only crossover announced at The Game Awards – as we mentioned above, Halo was also revealed, with a Master Chief skin dropping right then and there for Xbox and PC players.

The Walking Dead might not have been a collaboration anyone saw coming, but it’ll no doubt be fun for fans to tear up the map as what are undoubtedly two absolutely awesome characters hardened by the apocalypse.