Fortnite adds Master Chief, Blood Gulch map in huge Halo crossover

It’s been leaked and hyped up, but now it’s official ⁠— Fortnite is getting a huge Halo crossover. Players will be able to pick up the iconic Master Chief and drop into Blood Gulch in Fortnite in the game’s latest crossover in Season 5.

It was one of the worst kept secrets heading into The Game Awards, but now it’s official ⁠— Master Chief and Halo are coming to Fortnite.

Not only is the iconic character getting a skin and bundle in the game, but you can take him to the most iconic battlefield ⁠— Blood Gulch ⁠— for a game of Capture the Flag. It’s just like playing Halo all over again.

Defender of humanity and destroyer of alien ringworlds, the Master Chief arrives as the next Hunter to the Island. Grab The Master Chief Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/tutqZSyJFI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2020

How to get Master Chief in Fortnite

Getting Master Chief in Fortnite is pretty simple, but it’s going to set you back some cash. Yes, the only place in Fortnite the face of Halo is available is in the Item Shop.

You can pick up individual parts of his bundle, or if you want it all, you can grab the whole lot at a discount. You’ll only have a limited time to get the bundle, so get in quick.

Master Chief Bundle (all items): 2,600 V-Bucks

Master Chief Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Gravity Hammer Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

UNSC Pelican Glider: 1,200 V-Bucks

Lil’ Warthog Emote: 500 V-Bucks

If you’re an Xbox player, you’ll be able to get a special style too. Play a game with the Master Chief skin equipped on the Xbox Series X|S and you’ll receive a matte black version after the game is done.

How to play on Halo’s Blood Gulch in Fortnite

While it’s not being put into the official rotation, you’ll be able to play some Capture the Flag on Blood Gulch like the good old days in Fortnite.

Read more: How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 challenges

The map has been added into the Creative section, and you can queue up for it there to play.

Obviously, there’s going to be some Fortnite twists thrown into the mix, but the map’s mere existence in the game is enough to excite fans.

The Blood Gulch map goes live on December 11 at 7am PT / 10am ET. The Master Chief skin in Fortnite is available right now.