 Fortnite exploit allows players to complete Season 5 challenge easily - Dexerto
Published: 19/Feb/2021 18:31

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

A player on Reddit has discovered a brand-new Fortnite exploit is allowing players to complete one of the more annoying Week 12 Legendary Challenges without doing really any of the work and needless to say it pretty much breaks the challenge.

Every single week, Fortnite players get a brand-new batch of challenges, now called Quests, to complete in order to earn some battle pass XP. Given the fact that it’s easily the fastest way to level-up your pass, players generally flock to the quests and get them done quickly.

Now, one fan has discovered an interesting exploit/bug with one of the new Legendary challenges, and it allows you to break the rules a bit.

Tip for the Week 12 legendary challenge: Use a zero point crystal whilst in the storm from r/FortNiteBR

The challenge itself is a bit difficult: you have hit/damage an enemy within 10 seconds of using the Zero Point dashing. It’s definitely annoying considering the fact that the dash crystals only spawn in one area, and while it’s not extremely difficult to find enemies, if no one decides to drop there, you could be out of luck.

Over on Reddit, however, one player noticed that the challenge is horribly bugged. If you go to the center of the map, wait for the storm to come over you, then activate the dash crystal and spam the jump button, you’ll be able to complete the whole challenge in less than 10 seconds.

Epic Games
Dashing while taking damage in the storm easily completes the Week 12 challenge.

Needless to say, this is a pretty major bug and it wouldn’t be shocking if Epic fixes it as soon as possible. That being said, it’s hard not to imagine that some people have completed the challenge this way by pure accident. It’s very simple to do and a lot of people use the dash crystals to get out of the storm in a pinch, so it’s 100% possible.

As for why this bug is occurring, no one has any idea, especially considering the fact that the challenge specifies an enemy, so it’s not like it’s a potential oversight on Epic’s part. Regardless, it still works and it allows you to nab an easy 55K XP within mere seconds.

Fortnite

Fortnite leak confirms Street Fighter crossover skins coming soon

Published: 19/Feb/2021 12:53

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Street Fighter
Epic Games / Capcom

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

New leaks have pointed to Street Fighter being the next major crossover to arrive in Fortnite Season 5, with potentially two iconic fighters joining the fight.

Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite has slowly become the king of crossovers, with the likes of Star Wars character The Mandalorian, 80s movie villain Predator, and even The Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne appearing in the game.

Players are always on the lookout for who will be next to arrive on The Island, and if these new leaks are anything to go by, it looks like Fortnite might be getting another pair of Gaming Legends skins.

Street Fighter Ryu and Chun-Li
Capcom
It looks like Street Fighter is crossing over with Fortnite.

Street Fighter skins coming to Fortnite

Throughout Season 5, a number of ‘hunter portals’ have appeared across the game’s map. Each one has hinted at an upcoming crossover skin, with imagery and sounds giving away clues as to who will be next.

Prominent Fotnite leaker ShiinaBR has shared a first-look at one of the newest portals to arrive on The Island, and it will look very familiar to fans of Capcom’s long-running fighting franchise Street Fighter.

As you can see in the video below, the imagery that appears in the portal is lifted directly from one of the classic Street Fighter games, while the audio also acts as a teaser.

ShiinaBR has also reported that the upcoming crossover will actually feature two skins, one male and one female, so we should be getting two Street Fighter characters in the game.

It’s likely these will be Ryu and Chun-Li. Not only are they two of the most recognizable fighters in the Street Fighter series, they’re also the two that appear on the cover of the latest game, Street Fighter V.

They’ll join the new Gaming Legends series of skins that debuted in Season 5. So far, we’ve seen God of War’s Kratos and Halo’s Master Chief make appearances, but unfortunately, there’s been no showing from Nintendo.

We’ll keep this article updated when a release date for the Street Fighter crossover is officially announced by Epic Games.