New Fortnite leak hints at possible Thanos skin coming soon

Published: 18/Feb/2021 23:07

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

If a brand new leak is to be believed, the Marvel villain Thanos has a chance of returning to Fortnite as a skin sometime in the near future, possibly before the end of Season 5 considering the absolute insane amount of crossovers thus-far.

If you were hoping that Season 5 of Fortnite would stop or slow down with the number of crossovers happening in-game then you might end up being a bit disappointed.

A brand new leak has surfaced from Fortnite dataminer Mang0e on Twitter. According to him, Epic Games secretly added in an animation for an Extra Large Male skin into the game during the 15.40 update. He then goes on to explain that the only XL male skin currently in the game is Thanos, the Marvel character players got to control a couple years back during the Infinity War and Endgame crossovers.

This had led some to speculate that this means that Thanos could soon become available to use as a standard Fortnite skin. After all, with the amount of crossovers that have happened this season, it’s not that much of a stretch to think the Mad Titan himself could be making an appearance.

For those that don’t remember, Thanos was added to the game as a part of the Infinity War and Endgame crossovers back in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Players were able to use him and his powerful Infinity Gauntlet in exclusive LTMs be completing certain tasks.

Epic Games
The last time Thanos was available in Fortnite was during the Infinity War and Endgame crossovers.

It obviously goes without saying that if he is added to the Item Shop as a usable skin, players won’t be able to use the Infinity Gauntlet while playing as him. Still, his inclusion would be interesting to say the least.

It’s also worth pointing out that it’s entirely possible that this animation isn’t for Thanos but for a new skin entirely, so players should obviously take this speculation with a grain of salt.

That being said, hopefully it won’t be too much longer before fans find out exactly what this XL skin is and with the ending of Season 5 not too far away, that day is probably quickly approaching.

Fortnite player stunned as rare Mythic Goldfish appears in Arena Mode

Published: 18/Feb/2021 17:46 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 17:48

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Mythic Goldfish
Epic Games

An incredibly lucky Fortnite player has been left shocked after stumbling across a Mythic Goldfish during a match in Arena Mode.

Everyone has their favorite items that they always try to find in Fortnite, whether that’s a weapon like the Tactical Shotgun and the SCAR Assault Rifle, or a throwable like the Shockwave Grenade and Clingers.

But there’s one item that’s arguably more powerful than anything else in the game, and that’s the incredibly rare Mythic Goldfish. It deals a whopping 200 damage when thrown at other players, resulting in an instant kill. Pretty epic, right?

As the Mythic Goldfish is so rare, the majority of Fortnite players have never come across one of them, and many don’t even know they exist. But Reddit user theminer325 managed to find one while casually fishing.

Fishing in Fortnite
Epic Games
Fishing can yield some amazing rewards in Fortnite.

Fortnite player finds rare Mythic Goldfish

In a video shared on the Fortnite subreddit, theminer325 was doing a spot of fishing when they noticed something unusual on the end of their fishing line. Once they realized that it was actually a Mythic Goldfish, their reaction was priceless.

Given that there’s supposedly a one in a million chance (that’s 0.0001%) of catching a Mythic Goldfish, theminer325 was understandably overjoyed to stumble upon the rare item, and quickly went about using it to their advantage.

“I got the Mythic Goldfish in [an] arena game. It was so much fun using until we died,” they wrote in the Reddit post. In the video, they can be seen killing off numerous opponents in one hit with the throwable item, before ultimately being eliminated.

I got the mythic goldfish in in arena game. It was so much fun using until we died. from FortNiteBR

 

Fortnite players in the comments were impressed, with one writing, “I still have yet to catch it, sometimes I forget that it is even a thing,” and another joking, “Knowing my luck I would die before I got to use it.”

The Mythic Goldfish has kept an air of mystery surrounding it ever since it was introduced to the game back in Chapter 2 Season 1. Its appearance resembles a Trophy with a gold-colored fish sitting on top of it.

There have been a series of challenges and rewards for players to earn in Fortnite for catching one. Previously, you were able to earn a Bottom Feeder pickaxe for catching a Mythic Goldfish, but that’s no longer available.

We don’t know about you, but this video has inspired us to try and catch a Mythic Goldfish ourselves. Wish us luck – we’ll need it!