New Fortnite leak hints at possible Thanos skin coming soon

If a brand new leak is to be believed, the Marvel villain Thanos has a chance of returning to Fortnite as a skin sometime in the near future, possibly before the end of Season 5 considering the absolute insane amount of crossovers thus-far.

If you were hoping that Season 5 of Fortnite would stop or slow down with the number of crossovers happening in-game then you might end up being a bit disappointed.

A brand new leak has surfaced from Fortnite dataminer Mang0e on Twitter. According to him, Epic Games secretly added in an animation for an Extra Large Male skin into the game during the 15.40 update. He then goes on to explain that the only XL male skin currently in the game is Thanos, the Marvel character players got to control a couple years back during the Infinity War and Endgame crossovers.

An animation for an Extra Large Male skin was added in 15.40. Oddly enough though, the only XL male skin that currently exists is Thanos. pic.twitter.com/RlE5qQL49F — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 18, 2021

This had led some to speculate that this means that Thanos could soon become available to use as a standard Fortnite skin. After all, with the amount of crossovers that have happened this season, it’s not that much of a stretch to think the Mad Titan himself could be making an appearance.

For those that don’t remember, Thanos was added to the game as a part of the Infinity War and Endgame crossovers back in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Players were able to use him and his powerful Infinity Gauntlet in exclusive LTMs be completing certain tasks.

It obviously goes without saying that if he is added to the Item Shop as a usable skin, players won’t be able to use the Infinity Gauntlet while playing as him. Still, his inclusion would be interesting to say the least.

It’s also worth pointing out that it’s entirely possible that this animation isn’t for Thanos but for a new skin entirely, so players should obviously take this speculation with a grain of salt.

That being said, hopefully it won’t be too much longer before fans find out exactly what this XL skin is and with the ending of Season 5 not too far away, that day is probably quickly approaching.