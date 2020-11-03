Fortnite leak reveals Disney crossover: How to get free Disney+ - Dexerto

News of a collaboration between Fortnite and Disney+ has leaked, with players being offered two free months on the streaming service as a reward for purchasing skins or V-Bucks.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 has introduced some of the most beloved Marvel superheroes and villains to the game, either as skins or by having their abilities playable in the game. Seeing the likes of Iron Man, Thor and Storm in the Fortnite universe has been a highlight.

Now, a new leak from VastBlast on Twitter suggests Fortnite’s partnership with Disney, who own Marvel and their roster of superheroes, is about to get even stronger with a Disney+ collaboration incoming.

Fortnite players will be able to get 2 months of Disney+ for free

Fornite x Disney+ Collab Strings: • "NEW LOWER PRICES! POWER UP WITH DISNEY+"

• "From now through Dec 31 2020, purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us." — VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) November 3, 2020

The leak, shared by VastBlast on Twitter, reveals that if players purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase from the in-game store from now until December 31, 2020, they’ll get up to 2 months of Disney+ for free.

VastBlast also claims there will be “new lower prices” so players can “power up with Disney+”.

The collaboration means that fans will be able to stream all their favorite Marvel movies like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as originals like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Scarlet Witch series WandaVision, for free.

The new collaboration hasn’t been officially announced yet, so we don’t have full details about whether existing Disney+ users will be able to claim those free months of streaming. The announcement from Epic is expected to go live here at some point soon.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as new information is announced about the Fortnite and Disney+ collaboration.

Fortnite fans are hoping for more Disney crossovers

As well as getting Disney+ for free, the leak has players hyped about other potential crossovers between Fortnite and Disney properties. Many are hoping for skins based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars or The Mandalorian characters to appear in the game in future seasons.

Others speculated that there could be even bigger things in the works from Disney and Fortnite’s team-up, with one fan writing: “There better be a Fortnite Disney Plus series in the works.”

With Chapter 2: Season 4 of Fortnite coming to an end soon, prominent leaker iFireMonkey has claimed that an event planned to round off the season will be “the biggest ever” – you can find out more about that here.