Fortnite leak reveals Disney crossover: How to get free Disney+ - Dexerto

Fortnite leak reveals Disney crossover: How to get free Disney+

Published: 3/Nov/2020 12:54

by Daniel Megarry
Disney / Epic Games

Disney+ Fortnite Season 4

News of a collaboration between Fortnite and Disney+ has leaked, with players being offered two free months on the streaming service as a reward for purchasing skins or V-Bucks.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 has introduced some of the most beloved Marvel superheroes and villains to the game, either as skins or by having their abilities playable in the game. Seeing the likes of Iron Man, Thor and Storm in the Fortnite universe has been a highlight.

Now, a new leak from VastBlast on Twitter suggests Fortnite’s partnership with Disney, who own Marvel and their roster of superheroes, is about to get even stronger with a Disney+ collaboration incoming.

Fortnite players will be able to get 2 months of Disney+ for free

The leak, shared by VastBlast on Twitter, reveals that if players purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase from the in-game store from now until December 31, 2020, they’ll get up to 2 months of Disney+ for free.

VastBlast also claims there will be “new lower prices” so players can “power up with Disney+”.

The collaboration means that fans will be able to stream all their favorite Marvel movies like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as originals like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Scarlet Witch series WandaVision, for free.

The new collaboration hasn’t been officially announced yet, so we don’t have full details about whether existing Disney+ users will be able to claim those free months of streaming. The announcement from Epic is expected to go live here at some point soon.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as new information is announced about the Fortnite and Disney+ collaboration.

Fortnite fans are hoping for more Disney crossovers

As well as getting Disney+ for free, the leak has players hyped about other potential crossovers between Fortnite and Disney properties. Many are hoping for skins based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars or The Mandalorian characters to appear in the game in future seasons.

Others speculated that there could be even bigger things in the works from Disney and Fortnite’s team-up, with one fan writing: “There better be a Fortnite Disney Plus series in the works.”

With Chapter 2: Season 4 of Fortnite coming to an end soon, prominent leaker iFireMonkey has claimed that an event planned to round off the season will be “the biggest ever” – you can find out more about that here.

Fortnite v14.50 map changes: New Galactus location, Winter Village leaked

Published: 3/Nov/2020 10:16

by David Purcell
FORTNITE MAP CHANGES
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games have rolled out another update in Fortnite Battle Royale, patch v14.50, and it’s jam packed with new content following the Halloween Fortnitemares event. So, let’s take a look some of the new map changes. 

The game’s community should be well used to the regular updates by now, after all, it’s one of the biggest reasons the title ever reached mainstream popularity to begin with. Not many battle royale titles change as often as Fortnite does over time.

Map changes is a huge part of that. New POIs and features dotted around the Fortnite island often feature in the refreshes, with this time being no different.

So, let’s take a look at everything that’s changed.

Fortnite 14.50 map changes

Full map

Fortnite map
Epic Games
Here’s how the Fortnite map looks after patch v14.50.

At first glance, you can see that much of the themed Halloween areas have now been removed from the game, so it would be a shock to see nothing replace those.

Galactus has moved

Now, in one of the more interesting changes – and this will be more important as the season goes on – Galactus has now moved right above the Ruins point of interest. This one was found by _fevers_ on Twitter.

In the Fortnitemares event, Midas very much took over this location and it looks like another dark force will soon do the same. With it being in the middle of the map, it would be just fitting for the Marvel villain to start building a base there.

Recently, we have seen Galactus very much in the distance high in the sky, but soon it looks like we’ll be seeing it land.

Future Fortnite map changes: Winter village leak

The same leaker also found evidence of a “winter village” mentioned in the game files, which suggests we may see a new POI spawn into the game just in time for the Holidays.

In terms of confirmed Fortnite map changes for this patch, we’ll continue to update this page with more info as and when it’s made available.

More to follow…