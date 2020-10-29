 Fortnite leaker claims Season 4 event will be “the biggest ever” - Dexerto
Fortnite

Fortnite leaker claims Season 4 event will be “the biggest ever”

Published: 29/Oct/2020 11:47 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 11:54

by Daniel Cleary
Fortnite sentinel on ground
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has claimed that the end of Season 4 will feature the “biggest event” yet, after reporting new information from a leaked Zoom call with Epic Games director Donald Mustard, Geoff Keighley, and more.

Epic Games has already delivered some major changes in Fortnite Season 4, redecorating the entire map with new Marvel points-of-interest and introducing plenty of superheroes as playable characters.

While characters like Wolverine, Groot, Iron Man, and more were added in the latest season, it was also revealed that Galactus would be joining the fight, after first appearing as a red dot in the skyline.

The Marvel villain can still be seen in-game, appearing even closer to the Fortnite island with every update and many have speculated that he will arrive in time for the season’s end on November 30.

Stark industries in fortnite
Epic Games
Epic Games have added new Marvel changes like the Stark Industries POI in Season 4.

Fortnite’s biggest event coming in Season 4

Galactus is expected to play a massive role in the upcoming Nexus War event that Epic Games have been teasing and, according to new leaks, it has been revealed that this could also be the biggest Fortnite event so far.

Leaker iFireMonkey reported leaked info from a recent Zoom call featuring Epic director Donald Mustard and Geoff Keighley, where they revealed more information about the future of the battle royale.

Firemonkey shared a quote from the call which claimed Season 4’s Nexus War will be the “the biggest event they’ve ever done and it will change the future of Fortnite.”

The leaker also shared that popular voice actor Troy Baker had been involved in more recording sessions for Fortnite, also hinting at the return of Agent John Jones, the talking Jonesy character, in the next in-game event.

It was also revealed that there will be an announcement for the Epic Games’ title during the Game Awards on December 10, although little has been shared on what it could be.

While it is unclear what changes the next event will bring to Fortnite, there is just over a month to go in Season 4 so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm