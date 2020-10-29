Fortnite leaker claims Season 4 event will be “the biggest ever” - Dexerto

Prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has claimed that the end of Season 4 will feature the “biggest event” yet, after reporting new information from a leaked Zoom call with Epic Games director Donald Mustard, Geoff Keighley, and more.

Epic Games has already delivered some major changes in Fortnite Season 4, redecorating the entire map with new Marvel points-of-interest and introducing plenty of superheroes as playable characters.

While characters like Wolverine, Groot, Iron Man, and more were added in the latest season, it was also revealed that Galactus would be joining the fight, after first appearing as a red dot in the skyline.

The Marvel villain can still be seen in-game, appearing even closer to the Fortnite island with every update and many have speculated that he will arrive in time for the season’s end on November 30.

Fortnite’s biggest event coming in Season 4

Galactus is expected to play a massive role in the upcoming Nexus War event that Epic Games have been teasing and, according to new leaks, it has been revealed that this could also be the biggest Fortnite event so far.

Leaker iFireMonkey reported leaked info from a recent Zoom call featuring Epic director Donald Mustard and Geoff Keighley, where they revealed more information about the future of the battle royale.

Firemonkey shared a quote from the call which claimed Season 4’s Nexus War will be the “the biggest event they’ve ever done and it will change the future of Fortnite.”

👀Fortnite Intel | Live Events & More👀 In a recent Zoom call with Geoff Keighley and Donald Mustard, a few hints had been revealed about the future of Fortnite. This info comes from a source who would like to remain anonymous however is credible. pic.twitter.com/RAAtSVIF4f — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 28, 2020

The leaker also shared that popular voice actor Troy Baker had been involved in more recording sessions for Fortnite, also hinting at the return of Agent John Jones, the talking Jonesy character, in the next in-game event.

It was also revealed that there will be an announcement for the Epic Games’ title during the Game Awards on December 10, although little has been shared on what it could be.

While it is unclear what changes the next event will bring to Fortnite, there is just over a month to go in Season 4 so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out.