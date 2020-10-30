 Fortnite leak reveals size of upcoming Venom skin and it's scary - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite leak reveals size of upcoming Venom skin and it’s scary

Published: 30/Oct/2020 14:43

by Connor Bennett
Venom from Marvel on top of Retail Row in Fortnite
Marvel/Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

A Fortnite leak has revealed the size of the upcoming Venom skin, and it looks like it’s going to be pretty big.

Over the course of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, some of the most well-known and much loved Marvel character have been available to purchase as a skin, or have had their abilities be playable in-game.

That includes the likes of Iron Man, Thor, and Groot, but there are still some characters that have been rumored, and even leaked, to be coming to the battle royale that still haven’t made an appearance. 

Venom, the adversary of Spider-Man, has been teased as a new skin given that his abilities have been seen in-game through the Marvel limited-time mode. Though, a first-look hasn’t been leaked just yet. 

Epic Games
Season 4 has been all about Marvel, but that will change in Season 5.

Well, while leakers haven’t been able to show off the new skin just yet, they have been able to reveal just how big it’ll look in-game. 

“Venom is confirmed to be a skin and it’s supposed to be large like Brutus,” reliable leaker HYPEX tweeted on October 29. As anyone who has played the last few seasons of Fortnite knows, Brutus is one of the game’s bigger and bulky characters. 

So, it looks like Venom will be coming in his bigger than usual form – rather than fitting into a usually tiny frame like Jonesy or the other defaults. Though, some fans would also like to see a normal Eddie Brock skin, similar to how there’s also a Tony Stark skin. 

On top of the Venom confirmation, HYPEX also noted that fellow leaker intercelluar uncovered two other skins with the code names ‘PinkRaptor’ and ‘LunchBox’.

Given that Epic Games love to hide their skin behind these cryptic names, there’s no telling for sure as to what they could be, and we’ll just have to wait until a leaker manages to make them public.

Fortnite

How to open chests in Upstate New York for Fortnite Week 10 challenges

Published: 29/Oct/2020 14:26 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 14:29

by Matt Porter
Fortnite character opening a chest.
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

The tenth week of Fortnite’s Season 4 has arrived, and with a new set of weekly challenges comes one task that asks players to open chests in Upstate New York. While this may sound confusing, here’s everything you need to make this challenge simple. 

Fortnitemares has officially arrived, with Midas reappearing for the first time since his Device experiment backfired badly, flooding the entire island at the end of Season Two. Midas has regained control of The Agency, and his army of Shadow Henchmen are ready to cause chaos.

Of course, the overarching Season 4 storyline is all about superheroes, with Marvel characters invading the island. The evil Galactus is on his way, and heroes like Tony Stark, Dr. Doom, and Wolverine have made Fortnite their home as they prepare for battle.

With these characters, new POIs and locations have appeared, and to complete this specific challenge you’ll need to head to Upstate New York. While this may sound like a strange request, it actually exists as a landmark inside the game. If you aren’t sure where to find it though, we’ve got everything you need to complete this task.

Stark Industries POI in Fortnite Season 4.
Epic Games
Stark Industries arrived as a POI in Season 4, included inside Upstate New York.

Where to find Upstate New York in Fortnite Season 4

When Stark Industries arrived in Fortnite Season 4, you may have noticed that the POI is located inside what appears to be a massive bubble, which covers a large portion of the north-east corner of the island. It’s easy to spot, as the area is marked on the map for you, and the trees inside it are lovely shades of yellow and orange, compared to the normal green trees elsewhere.

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe will know that Stark calls New York his home, with the Stark Industries tower planted in the middle of New York City. Even the Avengers base in later films is located in Upstate New York. It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise then that his location in Fortnite was originally planted in the state of New York, which has now been transported to the island.

Thankfully, once you know where Upstate New York is, it’s easy to complete this Week 10 challenge, as all you need to do is open seven chests inside this landmark. They don’t even have to be opened in the same match, so just pick them up as you see them and you’ll finish this task eventually. If you’re still not sure where to go, we’ve included an image below.

Map showing location of Upstate New York landmark.
Epic Games
Map showing the Upstate New York landmark in Fortnite.

It may take a couple of visits to Upstate New York to finish off this task, as there will be plenty of other people attempting it too. While Stark Industries has the most chests, it may be easier to head to some of the smaller buildings located in the zone, as they will be quieter and make you less likely to face enemies.

It’s well worth completing this task if you’re ranking up your Season 4 Battle Pass, as this offers a massive 25,000 XP reward, which will help you unlock new skins and cosmetic items.