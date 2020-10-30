Fortnite leak reveals size of upcoming Venom skin and it's scary - Dexerto

A Fortnite leak has revealed the size of the upcoming Venom skin, and it looks like it’s going to be pretty big.

Over the course of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, some of the most well-known and much loved Marvel character have been available to purchase as a skin, or have had their abilities be playable in-game.

That includes the likes of Iron Man, Thor, and Groot, but there are still some characters that have been rumored, and even leaked, to be coming to the battle royale that still haven’t made an appearance.

Venom, the adversary of Spider-Man, has been teased as a new skin given that his abilities have been seen in-game through the Marvel limited-time mode. Though, a first-look hasn’t been leaked just yet.

Well, while leakers haven’t been able to show off the new skin just yet, they have been able to reveal just how big it’ll look in-game.

“Venom is confirmed to be a skin and it’s supposed to be large like Brutus,” reliable leaker HYPEX tweeted on October 29. As anyone who has played the last few seasons of Fortnite knows, Brutus is one of the game’s bigger and bulky characters.

So, it looks like Venom will be coming in his bigger than usual form – rather than fitting into a usually tiny frame like Jonesy or the other defaults. Though, some fans would also like to see a normal Eddie Brock skin, similar to how there’s also a Tony Stark skin.

On top of the Venom confirmation, HYPEX also noted that fellow leaker intercelluar uncovered two other skins with the code names ‘PinkRaptor’ and ‘LunchBox’.

Given that Epic Games love to hide their skin behind these cryptic names, there’s no telling for sure as to what they could be, and we’ll just have to wait until a leaker manages to make them public.