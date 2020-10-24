How to do secret Cleanse Tanks & Escape Fortnite Season 4 challenges - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 4 might be new, but an old enemy, the infamous gnome, is up to his usual antics. This means there are more secret challenges to complete. Here’s how to do them.

Fortnite’s secret challenges might be a small addition, but they’re welcome ones that keep players on their toes. It’s always nice to get one-up on that pesky gnome, but more importantly, players receive a decent amount of experience for completing them.

Fortnite Season 4 introduced a lot of new things, but it also added two new more secret challenges. They offer a modest 10,000 experience each, which makes them a nice way to boost your level.

If you want to complete them but aren’t willing to invest the time and patience to figure it all out, we’ve got you covered.

Cleanse Tanks

The first challenge is located in Slurpy Swamp, and it’s very easy to do.

Naturally, the first step is to make your way over to Slurpy Swamp.

Once you’re there, make your way to the main building and look for the two large tanks lying around.

You’ll notice that their tops are missing, which is intentional.

Jump inside and take a dip to cleanse them. It’s as simple as that.

Escape

Luckily, the second challenge is in Slurpy Swamp as well. However, it’s a little trickier to spot than the first.

First, head to the northern side of the main building. It’s the same one you were in for the previous challenge.

Next, look for a wall with a conveniently-placed hole.

The insufferable gnome who has been playing games with us this whole time will be hidden inside.

To draw him out, all you need to do is walk up towards him. If you get close enough, he’ll panic and launch himself into the distance.

That’s all there is to it. If you managed to complete them both, you’ll find yourself 20,000 experience points closer to a higher level.

Many players tend to stumble upon these challenges and finish them without even realizing it. However, others aren’t so lucky, and while they aren’t necessarily hard to do, they can be a pain to find.

Who knows where we’ll run into that pesky gnome next, but it’s inevitable that we will again in when the next series of challenges have been released.

Until then, you might want to go back and finish any of the others you’ve missed.