 How to unlock Wolverine 'Logan' skin in Fortnite Season 4 - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to unlock Wolverine ‘Logan’ skin in Fortnite Season 4

Published: 22/Oct/2020 18:01

by Andrew Highton
Logan in costume in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Wolverine, the fierce member of the X-Men, has gotten himself a cool new skin to unlock in Fortnite. But you’ll need to jump through a few hoops to unlock it. This guide will tell you how to unlock the Wolverine Logan Skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite is always getting a stream of new content to unlock and obtain. The latest content, announced via Fortnite‘s Twitter, is a brand new skin for Wolverine that pays homage to his origin character – Logan.

As usual, these rare skin styles don’t come easily, so you’re going to have to work to unlock the man with dangerous adamantium claws. Luckily enough, we know exactly what you need to, and how to do it.

Wolverine outfits in Fortnite
Epic Games
You wouldn’t want to meet these two in a dark alley.

How to unlock Logan skin

In order to unlock the Logan skin, you’ll need to slice your way through 60 of the game’s weekly challenges – whichever ones you want to complete is entirely up to you.

In addition to this, you’ll also need to complete 6 of Wolverine’s Battle Pass Challenges. Again, the game doesn’t specify any, in particular, meaning you have the unbridled freedom to do the ones you want to.

Weekly challenges typically drop every Thursday, and we’ll have weekly challenge guides to get you through them all. It might take a while to grind through them, but Epic confirmed that Season 4’s Weekly and Wolverine Challenges stay available all through the rest of the Season.

It’s entirely possible that you’re already well on the way to fulfilling these demands and very soon you’ll have your very own Logan outfit.

You need Wolverine first

Superheroes posing in Fortnite
Epic Games
Wolverine has been a big part of Fortnite Season 4

Naturally, to obtain the mature version of Wolverine, you do need to already have possession of the original Wolverine costume first. Just in case you’re unfamiliar with how to do so, we do have tips on how to do that too.

You will need to complete 6 specific Wolverine challenges:

Step 1 – Complete ‘Investigate Mysterious Claw Marks

  • Jump from the Battle Bus and land at Weeping Woods
  • Use the map below to see the locations you should visit
  • Investigate each in the bathroom, on the fridge, and on the trailer

Step 2 – Complete ‘Find loading screen picture at Quinjet Patrol site

  • Exit the Battle Bus near the middle of the map
  • Land at the Quinjet ship, which spawns at different places each time
  • Enter the Quinjet, and find the loading screen
  • Search the loading screen and you’re done
  • Complete ‘Find Wolverine’s Trophy at Dirty Docks’

Step 3 – Complete ‘Launch off all Sentinel Hands without touching the ground

  • Exit the Battle Bus at Dirty Docks.
  • Glide over towards the warehouses in Dirty Docks, landing at the one with all the vases.
  • Go inside and interact with the Sentinel Head to complete the challenge.

Step 4 – Complete ‘Locate a Mutant Containment Truck

  • Exit the Battle Bus at Dirty Docks
  • Head over to the sentinel robots again, and string together launches from their hands
  • Land on the last one to complete the challenge
  • Complete ‘Defeat Wolverine’

Step 5 – Complete ‘Locate a Mutant Containment Truck

  • The Trask Transport Truck landmark can be found northeast of Coral Castle and southeast of Lockie Lighthouse. The Truck will be sitting a piece of rock that has introduced in the latest map changes.

Step 6 – Complete ‘Defeat Wolverine’

  • It would help to have a whole squad ready to take down the clawed superhero, as by far one of the most difficult bosses to kill by yourself, however, it can still be done.
  • Once you grab your gear to defeat him, you will need to track the Marvel hero down deep within the Weeping Woods POI or on the outskirts of Slurpy Swamp. You can find all spawn locations for Wolverine below.

Once you’ve completed these 6 steps, you should then unlock Wolverine.

