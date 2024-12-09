Fortnite leak reveals Hatsune Miku collab ahead of official release

Fortnite players have wanted a Hatsune Miku collab for years, but a new leak has revealed that the international Vocaloid star could soon be making her first battle royale debut.

Since her debut in 2007, Hatsune Miku has collaborated with various media – the latest being Nintendo’s Fitness Boxing series on Switch. The Twin-tailed musician also famously appeared in Persona 4: Dancing All Night and Magic: The Gathering.

Despite her global popularity and dedicated fan campaigns, the virtual idol has yet to grace the colorful battlefields of Fortnite. In fact, the previous backlash over Ice Spice’s arrival in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix season only fueled her inclusion even further.

Well, according to a new leak from two reputable Fortnite sources, Hatsune Miku could finally be arriving in the free-to-play BR.

Hatsune Miku Fortnite collab leaked

Posting on December 8, 2024, FNBRintel and Shiina confirmed that the 16-year-old Japanese Vocaloid singer will finally be coming to the popular BR. Both sources have yet to reveal any details about the release date outside of a generic 2025 window.

However, given the Japanese theme of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, which includes temple POIs, samurai swords, yokai-inspired bosses, and the beloved kaiju Godzilla – there’s never been a more befitting time to add the turquoise twin-tailed singer.

Even if Miku doesn’t appear in Chapter 6, Epic has a history of collaborating with popular singers – most notably Eminem, Snoop Dog, Ariana Grande, and Juice Wrld. So, while details outside of the leaked reveal are scarce, the collab does hold some credibility.

As for what version of Hatsune Miku’s design the devs will opt for is unknown, but they certainly have plenty to choose from. After all, the Virtual idol is renowned for her fashion sense, often appearing in a variety of seasonal and themed outfits.

Of course, like all Fortnite leaks, the Miku collab should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this is exciting news for all players who have been wanting the virtual girl to join Fortnite’s ever-growing roster.

