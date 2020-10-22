 How to defeat Midas in Fortnitemares & get Shadow Mythic Drum Gun - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

How to defeat Midas in Fortnitemares & get Shadow Mythic Drum Gun

Published: 22/Oct/2020 17:29

by David Purcell
Midas Fortnite
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnitemares

Epic Games have brought back Midas in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, as part of their Halloween Fortnitemares event. Here’s how to defeat the NPC and in return, grab his new mythic weapon as well. 

The mysterious character was first added much earlier in the Chapter, along with a number of other agents for Season 2 – but soon broke off and his presence in the world was shrouded in mystery.

Now, is there a better time than Halloween for mysteries to be answered and darkness to come out of the shadows? Absolutely not.

On October 21, the game’s developers rolled out patch 14.40, where his return was confirmed. Now that he can be seen on the map, let’s run through some simple ways on how to defeat him.

Midas POI fortnite
Epic Games
Midas’ presence in the Fortnite world was reaffirmed with the Fortnitemares patch.

How to defeat Shadow Midas in Fortnitemares

One of the most important things you need to know when looking to take down Midas is that he will have a much greater HP bar than you, so picking your moments is very important. There’s no doubt about it.

Then, you need to know where to find him. The Ruins location, previously called The Agency, is the middle POI on the map. There, he can be found.

  1. Load into Fortnite Battle Royale. 
  2. Dive out of the Battle Bus, and land at The Ruins.
  3. From there, make sure you’re on top of the building to begin with.
  4. Loot up around you, grabbing weapons and shields.
  5. Break through layers of the building until you’re directly over Midas.
  6. Using cover, take a few shots at Midas until he is knocked.
  7. Eliminate him and take Shadow Midas’ Mythic Drug Gun!

The Ruins location in Fortnite

If you’re wondering where The Ruins is located on the Fortnite island, the screenshot below should help you out.

It’s smack-bang in the middle, so expect to see a lot of people land there when you try to take out the character.

The Ruins Fortnite
Epic Games
Here’s how it looks in-game.

Shadow Midas Mythic Drum Gun

You won’t miss the weapon when you have taken out the location boss, though it’s worth showing what you are fighting for.

Ali-A YouTube Midas gun
Ali-A / YouTube
This is how the Shadow Midas Drum Gun looks in Fortnite.

The weapon – with it being a Drum Gun – is one of the fastest to use in-game.

It can shred through enemies in seconds in the right hands, meaning defeating Midas could be the difference between a decent placement and a Victory Royale.

So, there you have it! That’s how to defeat Midas during the Fortnitemares event and what his new Shadow Mythic weapon looks like. Good luck!

Fortnite

How to open chests in Upstate New York for Fortnite Week 9 challenges

Published: 22/Oct/2020 11:39

by Matt Porter
Fortnite character opening a chest.
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

The ninth week of Fortnite’s Season 4 has arrived, and with a new set of weekly challenges comes one task that asks players to open chests in Upstate New York. While this may sound confusing, here’s everything you need to make this challenge simple. 

Fortnitemares has officially arrived, with Midas reappearing for the first time since his Device experiment backfired badly, flooding the entire island at the end of Season Two. Midas has regained control of The Agency, and his army of Shadow Henchmen are ready to cause chaos.

Of course, the overarching Season 4 storyline is all about superheroes, with Marvel characters invading the island. The evil Galactus is on his way, and heroes like Tony Stark, Dr. Doom, and Wolverine have made Fortnite their home as they prepare for battle.

With these characters, new POIs and locations have appeared, and to complete this specific challenge you’ll need to head to Upstate New York. While this may sound like a strange request, it actually exists as a landmark inside the game. If you aren’t sure where to find it though, we’ve got everything you need to complete this task.

Stark Industries POI in Fortnite Season 4.
Epic Games
Stark Industries arrived as a POI in Season 4, included inside Upstate New York.

Where to find Upstate New York in Fortnite Season 4

When Stark Industries arrived in Fortnite Season 4, you may have noticed that the POI is located inside what appears to be a massive bubble, which covers a large portion of the north-east corner of the island. It’s easy to spot, as the area is marked on the map for you, and the trees inside it are lovely shades of yellow and orange, compared to the normal green trees elsewhere.

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe will know that Stark calls New York his home, with the Stark Industries tower planted in the middle of New York City. Even the Avengers base in later films is located in Upstate New York. It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise then that his location in Fortnite was originally planted in the state of New York, which has now been transported to the island.

Thankfully, once you know where Upstate New York is, it’s easy to complete this Week 9 challenge, as all you need to do is open seven chests inside this landmark. They don’t even have to be opened in the same match, so just pick them up as you see them and you’ll finish this task eventually. If you’re still not sure where to go, we’ve included an image below.

Map showing location of Upstate New York landmark.
Epic Games
Map showing the Upstate New York landmark in Fortnite.

It may take a couple of visits to Upstate New York to finish off this task, as there will be plenty of other people attempting it too. While Stark Industries has the most chests, it may be easier to head to some of the smaller buildings located in the zone, as they will be quieter and make you less likely to face enemies.

It’s well worth completing this task if you’re ranking up your Season 4 Battle Pass, as this offers a massive 25,000 XP reward, which will help you unlock new skins and cosmetic items.