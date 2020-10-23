 Ali-A reveals unreleased Fortnite skin haunting Weeping Woods - Dexerto
Ali-A reveals unreleased Fortnite skin haunting Weeping Woods

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:45 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 11:47

by Connor Bennett
Ali-A inside Weeping Woods with the Fortnite logo
Ali-A/Epic Games

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A has shown that the previously leaked Madcap skin looks to be coming soon as a mobile glitch has revealed a strange character ‘haunting’ Weeping Woods. 

Across the different Fortnite seasons and updates, Epic Games have released a vast amount of cosmetics – with fans picking out their favorites and donning them in-game. 

Typically, these skins are leaked ahead of time as leakers are able to decrypt games files that are added to the mix with each new update and patch. Some of these skins never see the light of day, or are held back for quite a while, despite being leaked following a patch. 

One of the skins that falls into this category is the Madcap – a glowing, purple, Mushroom-themed skin. It was leaked quite a while back, and while it hasn’t been available just yet, it looks like it will be pretty soon. 

Fortnite leaked bundles
Epic Games
Each new Fortnite update leaks a whole host of skins.

Popular YouTuber Ali-A pointed out that some Fortnite mobile players on Android had spotted the outline of a skin sitting around in Weeping Woods. 

The character that seems to be ‘haunting’ the POI, is stood under a tree with their arms crossed. However, it’s not colorful. Instead, it’s a blacked-out silhouette – almost as if it’s going to be added soon, but is showing up as a visual glitch in-game. 

Ali-A noted that the character is most definitely Madcap because of the shape of the head, and given that he’s hanging around Weeping Woods, there might be a challenge or quest line involved with unlocking the skin.

Timestamp of 3:48

Even though the YouTuber’s speculation seems pretty spot on, there’s no telling if he’s right just yet because Epic Games hasn’t announced anything. 

It could very well be that, as Fortnitemares unfolds, the skin will finally be available through the item shop and there are also challenges in Weeping Woods to unlock skin styles. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.

How to pull off powerful Fortnite She-Hulk and Ironman “super-jump”

Published: 23/Oct/2020 7:19

by Andrew Amos
She Hulk and Iron Man in Fortnite
Epic Games

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has done it again ⁠— the Fortnite star has uncovered yet another powerful interactive involving the new Marvel mythics. This time, he’s combined the She-Hulk and Ironman items to pull off a map-traversing “super-jump.”

It seems like a new mythic item is arriving in Fortnite every week during Season 4. The Marvel-themed season has appropriately themed items to go along with it, bringing each hero’s superpowers into the game.

Thor can toss around his Mjolnir, Iron Man can fly around, and well, She-Hulk can smash. Her mythic was added into the game in the latest update for players to muck around with.

She Hulk Jennifer Walters in Fortnite
Epic Games
She-Hulk’s mythic has finally been added to the main game.

She-Hulk’s smash allows her to jump incredible distances before smashing into the ground, knocking enemies up, and dealing damage. It’s very effective for closing down distances on opponents.

Her mythic is also very good at getting across the map quickly. SypherPK has managed to break Fortnite once again using his favorite combination of tools: Marvel mythics, and crash pads.

If you use the She-Hulk and Ironman mythics while jumping off a crash pad, you’re able to fly basically all the way across the Fortnite island. Obviously it’s a little bit silly, but if you need to make a cross-map rotation pronto, there’s no faster way.

“Iron man, plus Hulk smash jump ⁠— you get a really big boost there. Doing it in the water makes you go much further, and once you add a crash pad…it’s really cool,” Sypher said.

Segment begins at 4:54

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide:

  1. Deploy a crash pad in water.
  2. Jump in the water, and use the Iron Man Repulsor to jump into the air.
  3. Swap to the She-Hulk mythic, and use that to jump off the crash pad.
  4. Watch as you fly as far as you want across the map.

Obviously, this is probably a glitch. However, that shouldn’t stop you from abusing it whenever you get the chance ⁠— either for a bit of fun, or for a real advantage.

Epic is likely to patch it out of the game shortly, so you don’t have long to test it out for yourself. If you do manage to nab both mythics though, give it a whirl, and you might find yourself super-jumping across the map too.