Ali-A reveals unreleased Fortnite skin haunting Weeping Woods - Dexerto

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A has shown that the previously leaked Madcap skin looks to be coming soon as a mobile glitch has revealed a strange character ‘haunting’ Weeping Woods.

Across the different Fortnite seasons and updates, Epic Games have released a vast amount of cosmetics – with fans picking out their favorites and donning them in-game.

Typically, these skins are leaked ahead of time as leakers are able to decrypt games files that are added to the mix with each new update and patch. Some of these skins never see the light of day, or are held back for quite a while, despite being leaked following a patch.

One of the skins that falls into this category is the Madcap – a glowing, purple, Mushroom-themed skin. It was leaked quite a while back, and while it hasn’t been available just yet, it looks like it will be pretty soon.

Popular YouTuber Ali-A pointed out that some Fortnite mobile players on Android had spotted the outline of a skin sitting around in Weeping Woods.

The character that seems to be ‘haunting’ the POI, is stood under a tree with their arms crossed. However, it’s not colorful. Instead, it’s a blacked-out silhouette – almost as if it’s going to be added soon, but is showing up as a visual glitch in-game.

Ali-A noted that the character is most definitely Madcap because of the shape of the head, and given that he’s hanging around Weeping Woods, there might be a challenge or quest line involved with unlocking the skin.

Timestamp of 3:48

Even though the YouTuber’s speculation seems pretty spot on, there’s no telling if he’s right just yet because Epic Games hasn’t announced anything.

It could very well be that, as Fortnitemares unfolds, the skin will finally be available through the item shop and there are also challenges in Weeping Woods to unlock skin styles. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.