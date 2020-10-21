 Fortnitemares 14.40 Update map changes: Witchshacks, Midas & more - Dexerto
Fortnitemares 14.40 Update map changes: Witchshacks, Midas & more

Published: 21/Oct/2020 11:53

by David Purcell
Fortnitemares 2020 map changes
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games have rolled out their spooky Fortnitemares update in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 and there’s a load of map changes to talk about. Here, we look through everything that’s changed in patch v14.40. 

The game is always in line for a wild update every Halloween and the same has happened this year. The dark forces of the battle royale world have come back from the shadows, all to celebrate the return of Midas – who disappeared earlier in the season.

Now, with the huge update on October 21 comes a shakeup for the game’s ever-changing map.

So, let’s run through everything you need to know for the next time you jump from the Battle Bus.

Fortnite Halloween update map changes

Witchshacks

Fortnite Witchshacks
Epic Games
These Witchshacks have some very useful items inside.

One of the first things players will notice is that a number of Witchshacks have been dotted around the island. These were found by leaker FortTory, soon after the patch rolled out.

You have to feel, just because of the nature of them and the fact brooms can be found inside, that these will soon become hotspots for players dropping in.

Midas return location

Midas POI fortnite
Epic Games
Also found by FortTory is this Midas location, which looks to be his return location.

This appears to be the place where Midas will rise once again, with candles lit in a circle and the throne sitting in the background.

Soon enough, we’ll get to see what happens here, but an interesting addition nonetheless.

The Ruins POI: Fortnitemares

The Ruins Fortnite
Epic Games
Here’s how it looks in-game.

The game’s middle point of interest has been given a spooky makeover, called The Ruins.

Surrounded by ghouls and who knows what, this could be one of the most dangerous places for members of the community moving forward.

Halloween decorations

Fortnite Halloween props
Epic Games
If entering haunted houses is your thing, Fortnite is definitely worth playing this Halloween.

Some players will have seen many of these prior to the update, but much of the settlements in Epic Games’ popular title are now filled with Halloween props on the inside and out.

Here, we can see huge spiders placed on buildings and webs, so get used to seeing that.

We’ll be updating this article with more map changes as we find them…

Fortnitemares trailer

Last, but not least, you can check out the official Fortnitemares trailer – showing off all of the new features.

It was posted to the Fortnite Twitter account on October 21, once the patch rolled out.

So, there you have it! A jam-packed update for players to sink their teeth into this October.

If you want to see more map changes that those stated in this article, you know what to do – jump into the action!

Leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics from Fortnitemares v14.40 update

Published: 21/Oct/2020 10:14 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 10:48

by Calum Patterson
Fortnitemares 2020 Midas Revenge
Epic Games

With Halloween taking over in Fortnite, and the return of the Fortnitemares event, there are lots of new skins and variants for players to get their hands on. Thanks to data miners, we have a look at these early, as usual.

This is the third year of Fortnitemares – the annual Halloween event in Fortnite that adds spooky decorations to the map, Zombies and some once-a-year cosmetics.

This year, Midas takes center-stage with his surprising return. The character hasn’t been seen since the end of Season 2 when his Device experiment flooded the entire island, but the man with a golden touch has reappeared and taken back control of The Agency, with some help from his Shadow henchmen.

With Fortnite taking a spooky turn for the Halloween season, it’s no surprise that there are some spooky skins on offer for fans of the game to get their hands on, so everyone can get into the spirit.

Fortnitemares 2020
Epic Games
Fortnitemares is back!

Skull Squad skins have become a feature of Fortnitemares, and this year is no exception with new variants including Fishstick and Beef Boss, while Skull Trooper gets a special party makeover with neon lights to make him stand out from the crowd.

There’s also two new pumpkin skins for those who want the jack-o-lantern look this year, while Midas is also getting a special skin style that will see him covered in purple Shadow flames, just like his Henchman. You can take a look at all the leaked cosmetics thanks to HYPEX below.

Leaked Fortnitemares skins

Check out all the leaked skins so far, thanks to reliable leaker HYPEX:

Skull Squad

Punk, Good Doctor, Party Trooper, Head Lock

Ravina, Baba Yaga, Patch

New Midas Skin

Leaked variants

There’s also some skins that we don’t have images for yet, courtesy of @ShiinaBR. These include a Ghost Rider skin and Ghost Busters skin.

We’ll keep you updated with any more skins if they leak, but there’s already lots to get your teeth into with Fortnitemares.