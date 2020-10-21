Fortnitemares 14.40 Update map changes: Witchshacks, Midas & more - Dexerto

Epic Games have rolled out their spooky Fortnitemares update in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 and there’s a load of map changes to talk about. Here, we look through everything that’s changed in patch v14.40.

The game is always in line for a wild update every Halloween and the same has happened this year. The dark forces of the battle royale world have come back from the shadows, all to celebrate the return of Midas – who disappeared earlier in the season.

Now, with the huge update on October 21 comes a shakeup for the game’s ever-changing map.

So, let’s run through everything you need to know for the next time you jump from the Battle Bus.

Fortnite Halloween update map changes

Witchshacks

One of the first things players will notice is that a number of Witchshacks have been dotted around the island. These were found by leaker FortTory, soon after the patch rolled out.

You have to feel, just because of the nature of them and the fact brooms can be found inside, that these will soon become hotspots for players dropping in.

Midas return location

This appears to be the place where Midas will rise once again, with candles lit in a circle and the throne sitting in the background.

Soon enough, we’ll get to see what happens here, but an interesting addition nonetheless.

The Ruins POI: Fortnitemares

The game’s middle point of interest has been given a spooky makeover, called The Ruins.

Surrounded by ghouls and who knows what, this could be one of the most dangerous places for members of the community moving forward.

Halloween decorations

Some players will have seen many of these prior to the update, but much of the settlements in Epic Games’ popular title are now filled with Halloween props on the inside and out.

Here, we can see huge spiders placed on buildings and webs, so get used to seeing that.

We’ll be updating this article with more map changes as we find them…

Fortnitemares trailer

Last, but not least, you can check out the official Fortnitemares trailer – showing off all of the new features.

It was posted to the Fortnite Twitter account on October 21, once the patch rolled out.

Vengeance is a dish best… served… GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself. Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/oNsnmHAfCI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2020

So, there you have it! A jam-packed update for players to sink their teeth into this October.

If you want to see more map changes that those stated in this article, you know what to do – jump into the action!