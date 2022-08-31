Fortnite adding viral TikTok “Jiggle Jiggle” dance as emote

The next Fortnite crossover has been revealed, but the last person players will have expected to appear in Epic’s battle royale is legendary documentary maker Louis Theroux.

Fortnite is no stranger to bringing big names from popular culture into its world. So far, players have seen everything from Star Wars to John Cena make their way into the game, and Epic are showing no signs of slowing down.

In Chapter 3 Season, iconic anime Dragon Ball took over the map, and there’s even talk of a Lady Gaga concert to round out the season.

With so many huge names and properties arriving on the Fortnite island, plenty of players have their own bucket list of who they want to see next. Someone who was probably at the top of almost none of those lists is documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux.

However, according to Fortnite leaker ‘FortniteBR,’ the broadcaster will be getting his own emote in the form of his heavily memed “Jiggle Jiggle” dance.

The video of the emote shows the character dancing along while Theroux’s hilarious rap plays over the top — in what will surely be a popular purchase when it does arrive.

The rap went viral after Louis Theroux appeared on a YouTube show Chicken Shop Date to perform the song, which he had written for an episode of his own series ‘Weird Weekends’.

The performance quickly began circulating on TikTok, which is where the dance moves arrived from, and Theroux even collaborated with DJ duo Duke & Jones to release a full version of the track.

Epic have proved in the past that they’ve got their finger on the pulse, adding a number of emotes and skins inspired by popular trends. This is just further proof that seemingly no one is off the table when it comes to a Fortnite appearance.

There’s no word just yet on when the “Jiggle Jiggle” emote will arrive, but players can expect to see it pop up on the Epic Store in the coming days.