How to complete Fortnite Dragon Ball Quests & unlock free Shenron Glider

Dragon Ball Quests have arrived in Fortnite as part of the huge anime crossover, so here are all of the challenges and rewards you can unlock along the way including the Shenron Glider.

Fortnite’s collaboration with Dragon Ball is one of the biggest events the battle royale has ever seen. It’s not just skins of Goku and friends; there are also map changes, a Kamehameha Mythic, and new quests to complete.

These challenges are called Dragon Ball Quests and you can find them in the Power Unleashed tab in the lobby. Each quest you complete will increase your Power Level to unlock Dragon Balls and free in-game cosmetics!

Below, you’ll find details of all the Dragon Ball Quests available in Fortnite as well as the free rewards you can unlock for completing them – including that epic Shenron Glider.

All Dragon Ball Quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Dragon Ball Quests and the rewards they give out in Fortnite:

Warmup

Complete Warmup Quests (3) – Dragon Ball

Open Capsule Corp Capsules (2) – 4M

Visit a familiar training location (1) – 3M

Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine (1) – 2M

Destroy objects with a Kamehameha (100) – 5M

Travel distance riding a Nimbus Cloud (1500) – 5M

Watch Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival (1) – 2M

Sparring Practice

Complete Sparring Practice Quests (3) – Dragon Ball

Join a Versus Battle in different matches (2) – 2M

Damage an enemy player before taking damage in different matches (2) – 3M

Damage enemy players with the Kamehameha (300) – 4M

Win a Verus Battle (1) – 5M

Strength Training

These quests will be available on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 2AM PT / 5AM ET / 10AM BST.

Agility Training

These quests will be available on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 2AM PT / 5AM ET / 10AM BST.

Endurance Training

These quests will be available on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2AM PT / 5AM ET / 10AM BST.

Focus Training

These quests will be available on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2AM PT / 5AM ET / 10AM BST.

Recovery

These quests will be available on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2AM PT / 5AM ET / 10AM BST.

All free Dragon Ball rewards in Fortnite

Here are all of the free Dragon Ball rewards in Fortnite and details of how to unlock them:

Reward How to unlock Smiling Goku emoticon Reach 10 Million Power Level Battle Royale Level Up Reach 20 Million Power Level Fusion! Spray Reach 30 Million Power Level Dragon Radar Back Bling Reach 40 Million Power Level Battle Royale Level Up Reach 50 Million Power Level Bulma’s Wink Emoticon Reach 60 Million Power Level Battle Royale Level Up Reach 70 Million Power Level Boosting Ki Emote Reach 80 Million Power Level Battle Royale Level Up Reach 90 Million Power Level Super Saiyan Blue Goku Spray Reach 100 Million Power Level Battle Royale Level Up Reach 110 Million Power Level Charging Up Emote Reach 120 Million Power Level Shenron Glider Collect all seven Dragon Balls

How to get the free Dragon Ball Shenron Glider in Fortnite

You can unlock the Shenron Glider by completing every single Dragon Ball Quest in Fortnite, which will reward you with all seven Dragon Balls just like in the original manga and anime series.

This will probably take you quite a bit of time, but these quests will be available until August 30, 2022, at 1AM PT / 4AM ET / 9AM BST which means you’ve got two weeks to unlock all of the rewards.

You can also purchase individual Dragon Ball rewards for 150 V-Bucks each, although it’s definitely possible to unlock them all for free by working your way through all of the Dragon Ball Quests.

