Fortnite players divided on “low effort” emote additions

Epic Games is constantly adding new in-game cosmetics based on popular culture to give players new ways to celebrate. However, the latest wave of emotes isn’t landing so well with Fortnite players.

Since Fortnite’s arrival, Epic Games has mastered the art of introducing new content for players to indulge in. Part of that comes from the Item Shop, as new cosmetics for character models and more rotate daily.

A huge attraction for the player base is emoting, special in-game celebrations letting players recreate popular dances or movements from hot media.

As more emotes enter the shop and draw from influential media members, Fortnite players feel they’re progressively getting worse.

Fortnite players divided on newest wave of emtoes

In a post shared to the Fortnite subreddit, one player felt the latest addition, the Icon series’ Heartbreak Shuffle, felt “low effort.”

“These new dances they’re releasing seem incredibly low effort, I could make them in 10 minutes on blender with no experience,” they added on.

This opinion wasn’t unpopular, as plenty of the replies shared similar disdain for the newer additions, especially regarding the “low effort claims.”

“They’re all based on TikTok dances nowadays, and TikTok dances have very little movement or creativity to them,” one reply said.

Other comments shared eerie similarities to other emotes. “This sh*t should cost like 50 V-Bucks lol It’s almost the same as the idle animation,” one player commented.

Another shared a stronger critique: “Lol yes they’ve been on a terrible run lately. Calling them “dances” is a stretch. They are all very similar as well, with hardly any body movement, but tons of very characterless foot and hand movements.

Yet when it comes to emotes, there’s plenty of room for debate, as many countered their enjoyment of the emote, while highlighting every emote won’t match everyone’s expectations.