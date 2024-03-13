Fortnite’s new AFK emote has a very obvious problem

Fortnite players have found a very obvious problem with the new AFK emote that has left them questioning Epic’s decisions. Here’s what it is.

As a means of self-expression on the island, emotes have long been a favorite among Fortnite players. Plus, after eliminating their opponents, players love to use these emotes to taunt one another.

Emotes are also useful for communicating with other players in the lobby or during a Battle Royale round. Holding a “Be Back Soon” signboard is a new AFK emote in the most recent Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. It lets your teammate know that you’re currently away from the keyboard.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Fortnite players use a collection of emotes to communicate with each other.

Though the emote is fun to use and available for 200 V-Bucks in the game’s Item Shop, players have discovered a glaring issue with it and are upset about it.

Fortnite players point out major flaw with new AFK emote

A Reddit user named Time-Refuse666 pointed out that the new AFK emote in Fortnite lasts only for about 20 seconds when used in the game’s lobby. This means the animation automatically stops once you use the emote after the said time.

Article continues after ad

This has outraged many players as they prefer it to play for a longer period of time and have thus voiced their concerns about the same. One player said, “Strange considering we’ve had infinite emotes for a long time (like Infinite Dab).”

Article continues after ad

Another chimed in, “That’s the easiest emote to NOT mess up and yet they found a way.” A third user commented, “That’s a bummer when you think about how conceptually that’s where it would be best used. But if people are in your lobby you are probably in VC anyway.”

A fourth one replied, “It would be useful for streaming though.” A fifth user went on to say, “In-game, prepare for people to be setting traps by pretending to be AFK.”

While this is not the first time players have called out an emote in Chapter 5, the Jubi slide received enough side looks from the community due to its similarity to an existing emote.

Article continues after ad