Fortnite leak hints at Lady Gaga concert for season finale

A new Fortnite emote leak has hinted that a Lady Gaga crossover is on the way, with many fans speculating that it could be another virtual concert or live event.

Fortnite has collaborated with loads of artists over the years, from dance emotes based on hit songs like Dynamite and Say So to full-blown virtual concerts with stars including Travis Scott and Ariana Grande.

One pop superstar who’s been rumored to appear in Fortnite for months now is Lady Gaga – and a fresh set of leaks has teased that a collaboration of some sort could finally be on the way.

As shared by well-known Fortnite leaker Max, an upcoming collaborative emote called ‘Jug Band’ features the same melody as Lady Gaga’s hit single Poker Face when four players perform together.

Of course, this could just be a fun emote and nothing more, but most pop songs that appear in Fortnite are recent hits or tracks that have gone viral on TikTok – neither of which really applies to Poker Face.

Many fans have now started to speculate that a virtual Lady Gaga performance could be about to happen in Fortnite, similar to Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour concert that was held in August 2021.

It’s also worth pointing out that a final Fortnite update (v21.51) is expected to arrive a week before the current season’s finale in September, which means any potential event files could be added then.

This isn’t the first time Lady Gaga has been linked to Fortnite. Back in May 2021, documents from Epic Games’ lawsuit with Apple revealed they had been looking into a collaboration with the pop superstar.

Quite a few crossovers that were revealed in those documents have since come to fruition, including The Rock, Naruto, J Balvin, and LeBron James, so it’s not unbelievable that more could be on the way.

Interestingly, Fortnite is set to host another edition of their Pride event, Rainbow Royale, at some point in September. Lady Gaga is a huge LGBTQ+ icon, so it would definitely make sense to tie it all together.

Of course, this is all just speculation and rumors for now, but it will be interesting to see if Lady Gaga follows in Ariana Grande’s (virtual) footsteps with a Fortnite concert of her own.