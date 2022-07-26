How to get Fortnite’s John Cena skin: Release date, price & styles

Zackerie Fairfax . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

The WWE Superstar and 21 time champion John Cena has finally arrived in Fortnite bringing hustle, loyalty, and respect to the battle royale.

As Fortnite has maintained an unfathomable level of popularity over the past few years, players are seeing more and more crossovers with iconic media franchises and celebrities.

Heck, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson even found a way to become a main character in Fortnite’s overarching storyline. And since his appearance, players have requested his greatest WWE rival make it into the game as well.

Well, Epic Games has gone and yabadaba-done it announcing the 16-time world champion WWE Superstar John Cena will be coming to Fortnite. Here’s everything you need to know about this “invisible” skin.

Epic Games A picture of the John Cena skin in-game as seen in the official Fortnite blog post

Players won’t have to wait long to give their opponents an Attitude Adjustment. John Cena arrives in the Item Shop on July 28 at 9 PM EST. The price of the skin isn’t yet known, but it will likely be similar to other Icon Series skins with a price tag somewhere between 1,800 and 2,000 V-Bucks.

It’s unknown when he will leave the Item Shop, but players who want to jump into the undisputed champion’s shoes should do so before “U Can’t C Him” anymore.

John Cena’s cosmetic items include both styles, his pickaxe, and emote.

John Cena Fortnite cosmetics & styles

While many players jokingly claim the skin is invisible, John Cena comes with two styles: Entrance Gear and Ring Gear. Basically, shirt on and shirt off.

But the show keeps going as the John Cena Set includes a few more cosmetic items. The WWE Championship Title Back Bling (included with the Outfit), the open-hand Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe, and the U Can’t C Me Emote.

Like every other Icon Series set, these items will likely be released in a bundle for a discounted price.