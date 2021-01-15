 Why Fortnite players want “trash” vehicle challenges removed from the game - Dexerto
Fortnite

Why Fortnite players want “trash” vehicle challenges removed

Published: 15/Jan/2021 17:26

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Vehicle Challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite players are getting frustrated with vehicle challenges, with some of them asking Epic Games to remove them from the popular battle royale entirely – here’s why.

Vehicles have become a staple of Fortnite, and The Island wouldn’t be the same without them. Whether you want to cruise the roads in a car, take to the waters in a motorboat, or even zoom around the skies in a plane, you can do that (unless they get vaulted, that is).

But while they may be fun to ride, they’re not necessarily going to help you win; there’s no respawning in Fortnite’s battle royale mode, so driving a noisy vehicle that will get the attention of all your opponents isn’t always the best idea.

Fortnite motorboat locations

Despite this, vehicles often feature in the game’s challenges, which are essential to earn that all-important XP to help level up the Battle Pass – and it’s something players are getting frustrated with.

Most recently, the Season 5 Week 7 legendary challenge requires players to ‘Damage Opponents in Vehicles’, with quite a few tiers to tick off. Completing this challenge in full requires a total of 2,500 damage to opponents in vehicles, which is no easy task.

In a Reddit thread titled “Can we stop with the vehicle challenges please?” several Fortnite players have left comments airing their frustration about the constant vehicle-based quests and how hard they are to finish.

Can we stop with the vehicle challenges please? from FortNiteBR

“The vehicle challenges are absolute trash,” wrote one player, while another added: “The game’s just becoming more and more of a grind, the legendary challenges have been a joke this season.”

The main problem people seem to have with vehicle challenges is that once they go live, no one wants to drive as they’ll become a target for other players wanting to complete the challenge. As a result, you have 100 players waiting to damage vehicles, and no one actually driving them.

Besides this frustration, other players have argued that there aren’t enough vehicles located around the map to be able to complete the challenge in the first place, and to make matters worse, there are no vehicle-based LTMs to get easy damage in either.

Fortnite vehicles
Epic Games
Players are calling for vehicle challenges to be removed from Fortnite.

“Just this challenge existing means people are not going to drive vehicles as much because everyone is going to be waiting for someone else to get in a vehicle so that they can shoot them,” wrote one player.

Another added: “I thought the mission was to deal damage WHILE riding in a vehicle. But since it’s to deal damage TO people in a vehicle, I’m thinking ‘Who the hell would make themselves a target like that?'”

A third pointed out that many vehicles are riddled with bugs and glitches, which makes having to use them even more frustrating: “No one’s riding in them unless they have to because they’re really buggy currently.”

Whether Epic will take heed of these concerns remains to be seen, although it seems unlikely right now.

They did recently promise to ‘look into’ claims that the customizable superhero skin was “unfair” and effectively “pay-to-win” as it allowed players to hide at night, so they are definitely listening when needed.

Fortnite

Epic Games tease more “exclusive” content coming for Fortnite Crew members

Published: 15/Jan/2021 18:52

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

According to a brand-new leaked survey, Epic Games have been asking players what they might want to see added as a feature to the Fortnite Crew subscription service, hinting that they’re open to changing up what’s included in the future.

If you took a look at the Fortnite Crew subscription service and thought that it didn’t include enough or didn’t include much that you’d be interested in, Epic Games may be heeding those concerns.

According to Fortnite leaker ‘iFireMonkey,’ a brand-new survey sent out to Fortnite players might indicate that the developer might be open to changing up what a Fortnite Crew subscription comes with. Specifically, the survey asks players to rank what benefits would be most or least important to be added to the service.

Epic Games
Currently, the Fortnite Crew service includes an exclusive skin, some V-Bucks and a free battle pass.

The question itself features a wide range of choices. Some are simply new ways to purchase Fortnite Crew subscriptions, like the ability to buy the service in retail stores and multi-month options.

There are also more gameplay-centric choices, including everything from custom matchmaking options to cosmetics that show off how long you’ve had a subscription. Beyond that, there’s even a choice for a monthly physical mailer with additional rewards outside of what’s given digitally.

Despite this development, it remains to be seen if the company will actually implement any changes. While this survey might indicate that the company is, at the very least, open to adding features to the service, it’s important to remember that it’s not a guarantee that they will.

Currently, the service includes a free battle pass, an exclusive Crew pack, 1000 V-Bucks and an exclusive Member’s Only emote (at least for a limited time), so the implementation of any one of the features listed in the leaked survey would be a welcome addition, especially after its rocky start.

For any updates regarding new features in the Fortnite Crew service and Fortnite in general, keep it locked to Dexerto.