Why Fortnite players want “trash” vehicle challenges removed from the game - Dexerto

Fortnite players are getting frustrated with vehicle challenges, with some of them asking Epic Games to remove them from the popular battle royale entirely – here’s why.

Vehicles have become a staple of Fortnite, and The Island wouldn’t be the same without them. Whether you want to cruise the roads in a car, take to the waters in a motorboat, or even zoom around the skies in a plane, you can do that (unless they get vaulted, that is).

But while they may be fun to ride, they’re not necessarily going to help you win; there’s no respawning in Fortnite’s battle royale mode, so driving a noisy vehicle that will get the attention of all your opponents isn’t always the best idea.

Despite this, vehicles often feature in the game’s challenges, which are essential to earn that all-important XP to help level up the Battle Pass – and it’s something players are getting frustrated with.

Most recently, the Season 5 Week 7 legendary challenge requires players to ‘Damage Opponents in Vehicles’, with quite a few tiers to tick off. Completing this challenge in full requires a total of 2,500 damage to opponents in vehicles, which is no easy task.

In a Reddit thread titled “Can we stop with the vehicle challenges please?” several Fortnite players have left comments airing their frustration about the constant vehicle-based quests and how hard they are to finish.

“The vehicle challenges are absolute trash,” wrote one player, while another added: “The game’s just becoming more and more of a grind, the legendary challenges have been a joke this season.”

The main problem people seem to have with vehicle challenges is that once they go live, no one wants to drive as they’ll become a target for other players wanting to complete the challenge. As a result, you have 100 players waiting to damage vehicles, and no one actually driving them.

Besides this frustration, other players have argued that there aren’t enough vehicles located around the map to be able to complete the challenge in the first place, and to make matters worse, there are no vehicle-based LTMs to get easy damage in either.

“Just this challenge existing means people are not going to drive vehicles as much because everyone is going to be waiting for someone else to get in a vehicle so that they can shoot them,” wrote one player.

Another added: “I thought the mission was to deal damage WHILE riding in a vehicle. But since it’s to deal damage TO people in a vehicle, I’m thinking ‘Who the hell would make themselves a target like that?'”

A third pointed out that many vehicles are riddled with bugs and glitches, which makes having to use them even more frustrating: “No one’s riding in them unless they have to because they’re really buggy currently.”

Whether Epic will take heed of these concerns remains to be seen, although it seems unlikely right now.

They did recently promise to ‘look into’ claims that the customizable superhero skin was “unfair” and effectively “pay-to-win” as it allowed players to hide at night, so they are definitely listening when needed.