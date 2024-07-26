Fortnite players claim one simple feature would drastically improve cosmetics

Fortnite players are calling for a simple customization feature to make back blings and other accessories fit skins better.

Fortnite dishes out a ton of cosmetics in the Item Shop, from skins to backblings and beyond. More often than not, though, these backblings don’t stick properly to skins, even when they come in the same bundle. This leads to floating cosmetics that detract from the game’s visual appeal.

A Fortnite player voiced their frustration on Reddit about Blair and her bundle after noticing the backpack and skin featured in Fortnite’s promotions didn’t fit properly.

One player complained that Blair’s backpack is “just floating there pointlessly” and remarked, “Surely it’s not too hard to finetune the back bling specifically to its skin?”

Another player made their point clear: “If I buy a skin/bundle and it comes with a backbling, I at least want it to fit the skin it comes with.”

This Fortnite left players wondering why Epic Games doesn’t finetune backbling to each skin, or, at the very least, allow players to adjust it themselves.

One player proposed a solution from another game: “Warframe does this and it’s amazing. You can adjust the X/Y/Z axis, pitch, and yaw to perfectly align them to your frames. I feel like this would not negatively affect Fortnite and would allow for more creativity with skins.”

Although in-depth backbling customization has never been an option player, Epic Games used to individually tweak how backblings fit on characters’ backs.

As another player explained, they would “adjust the hair of skins when you wore a back bling, like putting ponytails or braids over the shoulders.”

This is not the only criticism Epic Games has faced from Fortnite players recently. Players have labeled the current season “stale” and streamer Ninja said the vehicle meta is for “losers.”

As it stands, the Fortnite community hopes for improvements, especially considering competitors like Warframe have more comprehensive customization features.