Fortnite Crew members receive free emote as apology for issues: how to redeem

Published: 15/Jan/2021 0:39

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

If you were one of the people who signed up for Fortnite Crew and had issues with it when it launched back in December, Epic Games are apologizing for those errors with a free emote. Here’s how you can redeem the offer and get your hands on it.

When Fortnite Crew launched back in December 2020, it was largely viewed as a good service in terms of content and value, but was criticized heavily for its buggy launch. Just taking a look on the Fortnite bug Trello board will reveal a slew of issues that have been fixed with the subscription service.

Because of this rocky start, Epic Games is apologizing by offering up a free “Members Only” emote, which is only available to subscribers of the Fortnite Crew program.

Epic Games
In addition to the free skins, V-Bucks and battle pass, Fortnite Crew subscribers will now get an exclusive emote until February 2021.

According to Epic, the emote will be given out for free. All players have to do is be subscribed to Fortnite Crew and log in to the game between now and February 15, 2021. After that point, the emote will go away and won’t be able to be earned, at least for the time being.

Interestingly enough, Epic mentions that the item might make a return again in the future for subscribers, but offered up no details as to how it’ll be distributed when it comes back.

In terms of the emote itself, it’s pretty interesting and looks a bit like a secret handshake, requiring two players to complete it, which makes sense considering it’s only for Fortnite Crew subscribers.

Given the fact that a Fortnite Crew subscription already comes with some cool items like a free battle pass, V-Bucks and a special Crew Pack just for members — an extra item, no matter how small, is a welcome addition, especially after how frustrating it’s launch was.

It’ll be interesting to see if the emote makes a comeback but until then, hurry and jump into the game to make sure you secure your free item.

Where to collect books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands in Fortnite

Published: 14/Jan/2021 13:26 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 14:37

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Collect Books locations
Epic Games

To complete Fortnite Season 5’s Week 7 challenges, you’ll need to collect books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands. Here’s where to find them with a handy locations map.

Another week of Fortnite action means another set of weekly challenges for players to complete. Following the recent v15.20 update, players will no doubt be looking for more ways to collect XP and level up their Battle Pass.

As well as some standard quests like searching chests and destroying Slurp Barrels, Week 7 features a location-based challenge that will require you to collect five books in the Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands areas.

It’s easy to complete, as long as you know where to look. Here’s how you can complete the book challenge and earn that sweet, sweet 20,000 XP.

Where to find books at Holly Hedges in Fortnite

Fortnite Collect Books Holly Hedges Map
Epic Games
Here are the Fortnite book locations at Holly Hedges.

There are two locations you’ll need to visit to complete this challenge, with a choice of books to collect at each one.

First up is Holly Hedges, which you can find to the west of the map near Weeping Woods. We recommend landing here as soon as you leave the Battle Bus, as there will be plenty of other players trying to complete this quest during Week 7.

The first book should appear on the ground floor of the yellow house at the northwesternmost point of Holly Hedges. You should be able to walk up to it and simply interact with it to collect it.

The second book is inside the building at the northeastern corner of Holly Hedges, and the third book is located in the tall building at the southeastern corner of Holly Hedges.

You can see both of these locations on the handy map above if you need some help finding them.

Where to find books at Sweaty Sands in Fortnite

Fortnite Sweaty Sands Book Locations
Epic Games
Here are the Fortnite book locations at Sweaty Sands.

Next up is Sweaty Sands. Fortunately, it’s just north of Holly Hedges, so it should only take you a matter of seconds to drive there if you find a car. Even on foot, it shouldn’t take you too long to get there.

There will be another selection of books to collect here. The first should appear inside the first building east of the RV park, and the second should appear two buildings east of that one.

Finally, the third book can be found in the tall building north from where you found the second one. It’s just across the road, meaning you should be able to collect all three of these books in no time.

One final tip for completing this challenge: If you play in Team Rumble rather than Battle Royale, you won’t have to worry about being eliminated and having to start another match, as you’ll simply respawn.

Looking to earn even more XP before the week is over? Check out our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges guide