Fortnite’s Ares skin originally planned for Battle Pass say “robbed” players

Fortnite players claim they were robbed of the Ares skin originally planned for the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass.

Fortnite has announced the Crew Pack skin for April 2024 and it features the Greek God of War, Ares, who is also an NPC on the Chapter 5 Season 2 island.

However, since all the Greek Gods this season are part of the Battle Pass to tie in with the Myths and Mortals theme, the exclusion of Ares from the Battle Pass has ticked off players.

It turns out that the official description for Fortnite Crew Teaser for Ares on YouTube mentioned he would be “Available in the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass.” Obviously, Epic Games made a mistake by putting “Battle Pass” instead of “Fortnite Crew” but quickly changed it once players took notice.

The community now believes the skin was originally planned for the Battle Pass but instead got released in the Crew Pack and thinks the Avatar Korra collab skin replaced him.

“He was literally the skin I was most excited for, why did a Collab have to replace him”, said one user. “I agree if he was in the battle pass we could have gotten a glider, wrap, emote, contrail, the works. Possibly even another pickaxe maybe a badass sword”, chimed in another player.

Moreover, a third one commented, “We were robbed heavily, he could’ve had great styles and a full set but no they had to put a random collab skin in the pass.”

However, there’s no confirmation if it was the Korra skin that replaced Ares in the Battle Pass. Although players were quite vocal when they had a first glance at the Ares skin, which looked different from the leaked concept images.

Now Ares is all set to release in April’s Fortnite Crew and subscribers can start claiming the cosmetic rewards starting April 1, 2024.