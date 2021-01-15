 Fortnite house locations: Where to visit houses in Slurpy Swamp - Dexerto
Where to visit houses in Slurpy Swamp for Fortnite Week 7 challenge

Published: 15/Jan/2021 10:18

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Slurpy Swamp Houses
Epic Games

To complete Fortnite Season 5’s Week 7 challenges, you’ll need to visit houses at Slurpy Swamp in one single match. Here’s where to find them with a handy locations map.

Another week of Fortnite action means another set of weekly challenges for players to complete. Following the recent v15.20 update, players will no doubt be looking for more ways to collect XP and level up their Battle Pass.

As well as quests to destroy Slurp Barrels and collect books at Holly Hedges & Sweaty Sands, Week 7 features a location-based challenge that requires players to ‘Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match’.

This challenge might sound pretty self-explanatory at first glance, but if you don’t know where you’re looking, it can actually be quite confusing. Fortunately, we’ve got a handy guide and map for you below.

Slurpy Swamp house locations in Fortnite

Fortnite Slurpy Swamp Houses
Epic Games
There are several houses to find just south of Slurpy Swamp.

The most important thing to point out here is that there aren’t actually any houses in the main section of the Slurpy Swamp point of interest. This is probably why players have been getting confused about how to complete the challenge.

You’ll need to visit three houses in total to complete this challenge, and you need to visit all of them in one single match. To do this, you’ll have to venture west of the main factory area and enter the swamp itself.

We’ve found six houses that you can visit here, and marked them on the map below. Some of them look rather derelect, so it’s easy to mistake them for being unimportant structures.

Fortnite Slurpy Swamp Houses Map
Epic Games
House locations in Slurpy Swamp on the Fortnite map.

Simply step inside three of the houses and you’ll tick off the challenge, earning yourself 20,000 XP in the process.

You’ll want to land nearby and complete this challenge rather quickly, as it’s right at the edge of the map. If the circle ends up shrinking towards the opposite side of The Island, you’ll have to race to avoid getting eliminated by the Storm.

Fun fact: This swamp is full of Slurp juice that’s leaked out of the nearby factory, which means you’ll slowly heal the longer you stand in it. This could be a good location to complete this week’s ‘Gain Max Shields in a Single Match’ challenge.

Looking to earn even more XP before the week is over? Check out our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges guide.

Dangerous Fortnite Season 5 jetpack exploit lets you float forever

Published: 15/Jan/2021 3:15

by Brad Norton
Fortnite jetpack gameplay
Epic Games

There’s a risky new exploit in Fortnite Season 5 that allows you to float above your competition forever using jetpacks. Here’s how it can be done.

Game-breaking exploits are nothing new to Fortnite though players just uncovered a more ridiculous bug in Season 5. It doesn’t grant invincibility and it won’t outright win you a game, but it could throw your enemies for a loop.

Jetpacks are back in the game for Season 5 though they can’t be used freely. Holding down the boost button will eventually cause them to overheat. Meaning you’ll only be able to reach a certain height through short bursts.

Thanks to a new exploit, however, that’s no longer the case. Players are able to soar through the sky without a worry. All you need to do is find yourself some lava and you could just be in the clouds for the rest of the game.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
You’ll need to find some lava in Fortnite for this jetpack exploit to work.

Once you’re over some deadly lava, it’s time to jump in. It might sound dangerous, but the payoff is unlike anything else in Fortnite. Activating your jetpack right at the final moment as you collide with the lava, will see your character flying upwards.

Without explanation, your jetpack will break and you’ll be stuck in an endless ascension. No matter what you do from here, you’ll be stuck floating. You can shoot down on enemies below, but you won’t be able to navigate back down to the ground.

The trick takes some precise timing to get right. So there’s an element of risk involved. If you miss by even a few frames, you could be taking damage and potentially end your run early.

Though the benefits of this exploit could outweigh the risk in certain situations. Down to the final few players? Jump towards the lava and rise up for easy pickings. No one would ever expect a player to be randomly floating without hearing a jetpack sound overhead.

Using up your jetpack while getting hit by lava makes you fly up from FortniteCompetitive

While it won’t take you to the absolute highest point possible, it will let you float at max jetpack height,” Reddit user ‘monty775’ confirmed.

They remained at this point until the storm “completely closed.” This means you really can use this exploit to stay above your competition for a full game. Just be cautious of nearby foes trying to build up to knock you down.