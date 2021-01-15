Fortnite house locations: Where to visit houses in Slurpy Swamp - Dexerto

To complete Fortnite Season 5’s Week 7 challenges, you’ll need to visit houses at Slurpy Swamp in one single match. Here’s where to find them with a handy locations map.

Another week of Fortnite action means another set of weekly challenges for players to complete. Following the recent v15.20 update, players will no doubt be looking for more ways to collect XP and level up their Battle Pass.

As well as quests to destroy Slurp Barrels and collect books at Holly Hedges & Sweaty Sands, Week 7 features a location-based challenge that requires players to ‘Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match’.

This challenge might sound pretty self-explanatory at first glance, but if you don’t know where you’re looking, it can actually be quite confusing. Fortunately, we’ve got a handy guide and map for you below.

Slurpy Swamp house locations in Fortnite

The most important thing to point out here is that there aren’t actually any houses in the main section of the Slurpy Swamp point of interest. This is probably why players have been getting confused about how to complete the challenge.

You’ll need to visit three houses in total to complete this challenge, and you need to visit all of them in one single match. To do this, you’ll have to venture west of the main factory area and enter the swamp itself.

We’ve found six houses that you can visit here, and marked them on the map below. Some of them look rather derelect, so it’s easy to mistake them for being unimportant structures.

Simply step inside three of the houses and you’ll tick off the challenge, earning yourself 20,000 XP in the process.

You’ll want to land nearby and complete this challenge rather quickly, as it’s right at the edge of the map. If the circle ends up shrinking towards the opposite side of The Island, you’ll have to race to avoid getting eliminated by the Storm.

Fun fact: This swamp is full of Slurp juice that’s leaked out of the nearby factory, which means you’ll slowly heal the longer you stand in it. This could be a good location to complete this week’s ‘Gain Max Shields in a Single Match’ challenge.

