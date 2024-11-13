Epic Games temporarily shuts down Fortnite Reload due to a UEFN connectivity error

Epic Games hit a snag today with Fortnite Reload. A UEFN connectivity error forced the company to temporarily shut down the popular mode.

Fortnite Reload launched with a bang, quickly pulling players – and even content creators like Ninja – away from Fortnite’s traditional modes. Its centerpiece, the new map Oasis, captivated fans with fresh gameplay and design.

Ninja, once loyal to Battle Royale, has turned his focus to Reload’s quick reboot matches. Reload has quickly become the go-to mode for many in the community.

But with popularity comes challenges. Today, Fortnite Status announced a temporary shutdown of Reload due to technical issues with UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite).

Why is Fortnite Reload not working?

Fortnite Reload is temporarily disabled because of “issues related to UEFN and Creative connectivity, which is causing matchmaking issues across a number of experiences and some Creator services to timeout.”

On X, Fortnite Status explained the issue in detail, but didn’t provide further details on when the mode will be back up.

The announcement followed hours of complaints from players who couldn’t access Reload after the v32.00 update. Many encountered a frustrating “Map not available” error when trying to join games. Just two hours after the update went live, Epic made the call to disable Reload while they sort out the issues.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with questions. “When will Reload be back?” Fortnite Status only promised to keep players posted, offering no concrete timeline for a fix.

Speculation has already begun – some fans suspect the error might be linked to UEFN’s upcoming first-person camera update, which could be complicating things behind the scenes.

For now, players are left waiting, eager to see when their favorite mode will return. Fortnite Reload has proven its appeal, and any technical hiccups are unlikely to slow down its momentum for long. Epic is no stranger to challenges, and the community is hoping they’ll handle this one quickly.

