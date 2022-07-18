Do you need Xbox Live Gold and PS Plus to play Fortnite?

jessicafilby . 59 minutes ago

Do you need to have Xbox Live Gold or PS Plus to enjoy the chaos of Fortnite? Here’s what you need to know when playing Fortnite on Xbox or Playstation.

Since its release in 2017, Fortnite has proved to be incredibly popular with players all over the world, especially since it’s free. However, due to the fact that this is an online game, many often question if they can play with others without a subscription.

If you choose to play on Xbox or Playstation, such a query is understandable. After all, there are specific subscriptions that allow you to play online, and not having one can greatly limit gameplay. Fortunately, our hub has all the answers you’ll need to keep getting those all-important Victory Royales.

Do you need Xbox Live Gold to play Fortnite?

Epic Games Fortnite can leave confusion over subscription status.

When it comes to playing games on the Xbox, most free-to-play games stay as such. Games like Warzone and more importantly Fortnite are free to install and free to enjoy. You don’t need Xbox Live Gold to play Fortnite.

Xbox Live Gold can give you a few free games a month, some great discounts, and the all-important ability to play with friends. This is ideal for games like Call of Duty, which does require a subscription but is not important to free games like Warzone.

Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Fortnite?

Epic Games Gamers may often question if they need a subscription to play Fortnite on consoles.

Anyone looking to experience the intense battle on their PlayStation will be thrilled to find out that they do not need to purchase Playstation Plus to play Fortnite.

In the same way as Xbox Live Gold works, you will need to purchase this subscription to play any other multiplayer games, so it’s still worth looking into. Especially since you can get a few great games per month and some fantastic store discounts at its basic subscription.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about playing Fortnite on Xbox and PlayStation. Check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.