Do you need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale title, but do you need Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus to access online Multiplayer?

When it comes to battle royales, Warzone is one of the biggest titles in the genre with millions of players booting it up every single day.

One of its main appeals is that the game is free-to-play, meaning it doesn’t cost any money upfront to jump into the action.

Not only that, Raven Software provides updates to the title on a regular basis and with Season 6 on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to pick up Warzone.

However, as the title is multiplayer, many players will be wondering if they need to purchase Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus to access the online features.

Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Warzone?

Owners of either the PS4 or the PS5 will be delighted to know that you do not need a PS Plus membership to play Warzone and participate in the action.

This means you can access all of the game’s features without paying the $50-$60 per year fee for PS Plus.

However, keep in mind, if you’re looking to play Black Ops Cold War or the upcoming Vanguard multiplayer you will need to subscribe to PS Plus membership.

Do you need Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone?

Due to a set of changes announced by Microsoft on April 21, 2021, Xbox users no longer need Xbox Live Gold membership to play free-to-play games online like Warzone.

Before April, all Xbox owners had to subscribe to Live membership in order to access any multiplayer titles.

Similar to PlayStation, multiplayer aspects of paid titles such as Cold War and Vanguard will still require Xbox Live Gold.

Free-to-play now means free-to-play. Starting now, all Xbox players can access these free-to-play games with or without an Xbox Live Gold subscription: https://t.co/krFop3Qkg6 pic.twitter.com/CVbRK2hpus — Xbox (@Xbox) April 21, 2021

This huge shift from Microsoft finally meant that free-to-play titles could be accessed by anyone as intended, meaning both PlayStation and Xbox users can enjoy Warzone!

So, there you have it, Warzone is completely free to play no matter what platform you’re using, so don’t waste any time and get involved in the action.

With Vanguard and Season 6 on the way, there’s never been a better time to join the Warzone community.